On the Market / An enchanting property in lower Weston

The Mediterranean-style European villa at 12 Dogwood Lane is perfectly positioned on a four-acre property, which resembles the French countryside. The Mediterranean-style European villa at 12 Dogwood Lane is perfectly positioned on a four-acre property, which resembles the French countryside. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market / An enchanting property in lower Weston 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WESTON — It may be the merry month of May, but at the cream-colored, contemporary, Mediterranean-style European villa at 12 Dogwood Lane in Weston, another month and a film come to mind — “Enchanted April.”

This is an enchanting property and home perched high on a hill at the end of a cul-de-sac off Steep Hill Road in the Lower Weston neighborhood. Residents can sit under a canopy of stars and almost among them.

Its beautiful stone terrace, where there is a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, offers stellar views of the Saugatuck River Valley far below, the spire of Emmanuel Episcopal Church visible from this vantage point.

Academy Award-winning actor Burt Lancaster was able to enjoy that view during the filming of the 1968 movie “The Swimmer.” It was largely filmed in Westport, as director Frank Perry was a resident of that town, but some of the pool scenes were shot in Weston and neighboring Fairfield.

This very private setting is positioned behind decorative wrought iron gates and gives its visitors the sense that they have been transported to the French countryside. The gates open to a beautifully landscaped four-acre property with mature trees, perennial gardens, shrubbery, and rock outcroppings.

“The acreage is dotted with country gardens, modern art and traditional sculptures, creating a setting that is truly a showcase ... a world unto itself,” according to the listing agent. The word “showstopper” also comes to mind with this property, where ample parking is available for the many guests the next owners are likely to invite for summer parties and special events. There is a wide, circular driveway that serves as a forecourt.

Decorative French doors open into the inviting two-story foyer of this nine room, 5,202-square-foot house, where gracious living spaces are adorned with stately European architectural and decor details, in particular the gourmet kitchen. The Smallbone of Devizes custom kitchen forms the heart of the home.

Real Estate Listings

“Smallbone is a leading interior designer in handcrafted custom-made and luxury kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms across the globe,” according to its website. It features a large center island, built-in banquette, high-end appliances, and a door to a terrace that is perfect for morning coffee.

Even though this house was built in 1957, it seems the architect must have envisioned the lifestyle of 21st-century denizens. It was clearly built for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. Updates in recent years have enhanced the amenities for that lifestyle while preserving a sense of Old World grandeur.

On the ground level the family room is located close to three bedrooms and features a stone fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and a wet bar with a granite counter. A graceful center staircase leads to the upper level, which houses the living spaces and master bedroom suite.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Mediterranean-style European villa ADDRESS: 12 Dogwood Lane, Weston PRICE: $1,795,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: four-acre level and sloping lightly wooded property, gated entry, located on a cul-de-sac, fully fenced, very private setting, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, large stone terrace, professionally landscaped, perennial gardens, garden shed, balcony, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, generator, open floor plan, wet bar, skylights, three fireplaces, wood shingle roof, just minutes to Weston’s town center, just a short drive to Westport trains and shopping, beach rights in Westport, attached three-car garage, private well, attic, attic fan, zoned central air conditioning, circular driveway, basement crawl space, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $1,116,800 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $32,823

On this second floor, the spacious formal dining room features a tray ceiling, skylights, a large picture window looking over the beautiful grounds, and French doors to the terrace and pool. The even more spacious living room features hand-hewn trestle beams, a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and three sets of French doors to the terrace and pool. There is an elegant sitting room that connects the kitchen and the dining room and features a beamed, vaulted ceiling.

In the master suite, which is on the second floor, there is a fireplace, a custom walk-in closet, a large picture window to take in the beautiful surroundings, and a door to the terrace. The cavernous yet intimate master bath features a tall vaulted ceiling, double marble vanity, shower, and claw foot tub.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle & Company/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-HOME (4663) or michelleandcompany.com.