The taupe-colored colonial house at 24 Old Easton Turnpike sits on a two-acre level property that adjoins a 8.5-acre protected open space, managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. The family room has a vaulted ceiling and beams and French doors to the screened porch. In the gourmet kitchen there is ceramic tile flooring, granite counters  including a breakfast bar for three, custom cabinetry, oversized sink, and high-end appliances. The fireplace in the breakfast room is propane-fueled and Asian-inspired, set into a wall of slate. There is Asian-style wallpaper in the formal dining room. The spacious front-to-back formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace. The screened porch can access the deck. The backyard features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, deck, and a fire pit. The spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and a limestone and marble bath.

WESTON — “City sophistication meets country retreat” in this 2-acre level property and taupe-colored colonial house at 24 Old Easton Turnpike.

The name of the pre-Revolutionary roadway is a misnomer. This street is no turnpike, although it may have been a well-traveled toll road in the 18th century. Now, it is a country back road. In fact, this house in the lower Weston neighborhood is on a property adjacent to 8.5 acres of dedicated protected open space, which adds to this home’s privacy and retreat-like setting.

It features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, fire pit, screened porch, professional landscaping with exceptional gardens including specimen trees, flowering shrubs and perennial plantings. One owner said they enjoy the acres of nature preserve right next door, “perfect for trail walks and exploring what we call the ‘cave of wonders.’ ” Within walking distance is Taylor Woods Preserve, managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust, and it includes “a moderately challenging but short hike” of about 45 minutes, according to the land trust website. Fishing is also permitted there. Two legs of the trail rejoin and become the red trail leading to the Tall Pines Preserve by this house.

They also appreciate that the property has the “feeling like we are away from it all, yet (we’re) in the lowest part of Weston, where we can get anywhere in minutes.” In one direction, they can fairly quickly get to the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield and in the other direction they have a rather quick commute to the parkway in Westport. They love the neighborhood and their neighbors as well, especially “walking to the neighbor’s house to feed banana peels to her goats,” and “the true neighborhood community with Halloween celebrations on the block next door, Memorial Day parades, town carnivals, art exhibits and concerts ... (and) the farmer’s market and community garden for fresh organic produce and food truck goodies.”

The 11-room house was built in 1975 and was updated and designed for today’s living. It features 4,011 square feet of living space on four finished levels. According to the co-listing agents, this house and property have been meticulously kept; not a blade of grass out of place, not a speck of dust in the “spacious, light-filled, immaculate” rooms.

This property has a manicured carpet of lawn in front of the house and a minimal amount of grass in the backyard by design because the owners wanted to be mindful of the protected property. Keeping grass to a minimum eliminates the need for chemicals, pesticides and fertilizers, according to the agents. It also cuts down substantially on lawn maintenance, but the grass could easily be restored should the next owner prefer it.

Enter the ample crushed stone driveway, which is bordered on one side by a long fieldstone wall, and climb the steps to the bluestone paths that leads to the front door. Inside, the foyer leads into the spacious front-to-back formal living room, which has the first of the home’s four fireplaces. The others are in the family room, the master bedroom suite, and the breakfast room. Two are wood-burning. The fireplace in the breakfast room is propane-fueled and Asian-inspired, set into a wall of slate. There is also Asian-style wallpaper in the formal dining room.

There is a large screened porch off the family room accessed by French doors. The family room has a vaulted ceiling and beams, as does the master suite. In the gourmet kitchen there is ceramic tile flooring, granite counters — including a breakfast bar for three, custom cabinetry, oversized sink, and high-end appliances including Thermador wall ovens and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is also a door to the deck, which connects to the screened porch.

On the second floor, the spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and a limestone and marble bath. The floor is arranged in a herringbone pattern. Three other bedrooms on this level share a hall bath. The flexible-use third floor bonus room is perfect for work or play. On the finished, walk-out lower level there is a mudroom, playroom, a bedroom and a full bath that could be used as an in-law or au pair suite. It has an entrance from the garage.

Tour this property virtually on: www.24oldeastonturnpike.bhhsneproperties.com. For information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Darcy Sledge and Debbie Rehr of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties; Sledge at 917-579-0631 or dsledge@bhhsne.com, and Rehr at 203-247-6325 or debbierehr@bhhsne.com.