On the Market: ‘A true statement home’ in Wilton

This 10,577-square-foot house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a secluded property. This 10,577-square-foot house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a secluded property. Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market: ‘A true statement home’ in Wilton 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

WILTON — French doors open into the dramatic two-story entrance foyer of the Nantucket Gray colonial house at 7 Spruce Meadow Court, revealing a custom inlaid wood medallion of a Rose of the Winds, otherwise known as a compass rose.

Such a “flower” is generally found on a nautical chart and indicates the four directions including True North. The www.pbs.org website identifies True North as “the internal compass that guides you successfully through life. It represents who you are as a human being at your deepest level. It is your orienting point — your fixed point in a spinning world.”

The gated estate at this address has served as True North for its current owners and can be the same for its next owners. Its detailed compass rose, containing 17 different types of wood, offers a hint about the level of detail that was employed to create this oasis at the end of a very private Wilton cul-de-sac.

The house was meticulously crafted to incorporate the beautiful outdoor grounds, thus creating 2.36 acres of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining space.

The fully fenced, manicured property features a resurfaced tennis court with a casual viewing and al fresco dining area, a heated in-ground swimming pool with a waterfall and spa, an outdoor custom hand-cut stone fireplace under a large pavilion with a dining area, built-in grill area, a flagstone patio, and an indoor-outdoor sound system. The owners call the pavilion their “outdoor living room.”

Real Estate Listings

“The outside is so much a part of the living space,” one of the owners said.

In cold weather months and rainy days, there is enough inside to occupy the residents. This 10,577-square-foot house, which was built in 2000, features a state-of-the-art home theater, huge game room, home gym, two separate temperature controlled wine rooms, and a large semi-circular cherry wet bar off the family room. In all, the owners have made more than $650,000 worth of improvements to the house and parcel.

The square footage may be sizable, but this house contains many warm, intimate spaces. The owners call it “a truly generational family home.”

There are six bedrooms, one of which could be an in-law or au pair suite. The second floor master suite features a gas log fireplace, sitting area, a deep tray ceiling, and an indulgent Carrara marble spa bath with an enormous steam shower.

Among its many attractive amenities are the center hall — which goes from front to back and has French doors to the yard and a long front gallery. The mahogany-paneled library or study has arched and pocket doors, a coffered ceiling, and built-in cabinetry and bookshelves.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: European-style Colonial ADDRESS: 7 Spruce Meadow Court, Wilton PRICE: $2,750,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 2.36-acre level property, gated property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a subdivision, tennis court, heated in-ground swimming pool and spa, custom outdoor fireplace pavilion, built-in grill area, flagstone patio, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped, balcony/deck, complete surround sound (inside and out), two separate temperature controlled wine rooms, wet bar, state-of-the-art home theater, huge game room, home gym, whole house commercial grade generator, pre-wired for cable, central vacuuming system, open floor plan, Thermopane windows, four interior fireplaces, skylights, close to the centers of Wilton and Ridgefield, proximity to town and train, only five minutes to Weir Farm National Park, huge reduction in asking price and taxes, attached four-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and oil heating, wood shingle roof, attic, ridge vents, full finished basement, stone walls, private well, six bedrooms, six full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $2,362,710 MILL RATE: 28.19 mills TAXES: $55,606

The family room features a cathedral ceiling, four skylights and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Grass cloth covers the walls of the banquet-sized formal dining room. And the spacious professional-grade, custom-designed gourmet kitchen features a massive center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and a built-in desk area. High-end appliances including an oversized Sub-Zero refrigerator, Viking six-burner range top, and built-in espresso maker.

The professional landscaping includes specimen trees, perennial plantings and landscape lighting. Because the property is completely fenced the local deer population cannot get inside to feast on tree bark and perennials, and should the next owners have dogs they can freely roam within the boundaries of the property. And the plush carpet of grass makes the perfect spot for old-fashioned lawn games including croquette and bocce.

Although this secluded setting seems far away from the rest of the world it is only eight minutes from downtown Wilton and the train station, and it is easily accessible to the towns of Ridgefield, Weston, Westport and New Canaan. Five minutes away is the Weir Farm National Park with its hiking trails and emphasis of American Impressionist art.

The owners call it “is a true statement home.”

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Ian O’Malley and Julie Vanderblue of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Real Estate; O’Malley at 646-709-4332 or ian@vanderblue.com, and Vanderblue at 203-257-6994 or julie@vanderblue.com.