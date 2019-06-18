On the Market / A serene sancutary with Sound views

The six-room waterfront contemporary colonial house at 56 Compo Mill Cove in the Compo Beach neighborhood has a private sandy beach and water views.

WESTPORT — The cream-colored, contemporary colonial house at 56 Compo Mill Cove in the Compo Beach neighborhood was just a shell of a structure when Eddie and Edyie Denkins purchased it 30 years ago.

It had electricity and running water, and little more than that. It was only suitable as a seasonal beachside cottage for which it was built in 1908. The sewer lines were not installed until about a decade ago.

But it was always Edyie’s dream to live on the water, and this house provided beautiful, breathtaking, unobstructed views of Long Island Sound as well as Compo Mill Pond.

“What’s amazing is the pond is behind you and Long Island Sound is in front of you. The view is spectacular both ways,” said Billy Denkins, Eddie and Edyie’s son.

“The privacy was a big factor,” Eddie said.

The choice to live on Compo Mill Cove was an unusual one, especially for a couple in their mid-50s at the time. The road is a causeway that allows limited motor vehicle access only several times a year or by special arrangement. Even then, they can only enter this area through a gate in Sherwood Island State Park, for which there is a fee.

The residents of the 19 or 20 houses that dot the causeway must park their vehicles in a lot off Hillspoint Road or in a garage bay off that lot. The bays are designated for Compo Mill Cove residents only. From there, they must cross two wooden bridges and walk to their homes, often pulling wagons or carriages to carry groceries.

Some people would think that was terribly inconvenient. The Denkins thought it was charming.

Eddie recalled a comment Edyie made to a friend who asked her, “Isn’t it difficult to get groceries out there?” Edyie responded, “No, my husband does it.” Eddie said he sometimes walked from the car to the house and later started bicycling back and forth, storing the bike in the garage bay, for which there is a separate deed.

When they first bought the house in 1989, it and many others were only used for the summer season. Now, most of the houses out there are year-round residences.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Contemporary Colonial ADDRESS: 56 Compo Mill Cove PRICE: $1,450,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 6 FEATURES: gated waterfront community, water frontage on two sides, water views, walk to water, private beach, outdoor shower, 0.16-acre level lot, large raised wrap-around deck, short walking distance to Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park and Elvira’s Market, in a flood zone but elevated to FEMA standards, Thermopane windows, homeowners’ association, one gas fireplace, sauna, cable available/pre-wired, central air conditioning, propane heat, public water and sewer system, detached one-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, three bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,591,200 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $26,828 *HOA FEE: $2,500 (paid annually) *Association fees include security service, grounds maintenance, and insurance, according to information provided by the listing agents

“We winterized it,” said Eddie, a retired podiatrist from New Canaan. And after Superstorm Sandy ravaged the Fairfield County coastline, they raised the house to comply with standards set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Edyie got her waterfront and a daily changing natural canvas of stunning sunrises and sunsets, and the rest of the family got an abundance of recreational opportunities.

“We used to go out, off the rocks, and get mussels and clams,” Eddie said.

Billy said they often went clamming 30 feet off the house during low tide and feasted on steamers. People fish off the rocks and from boats in the water. Billy said he caught a 15-pound striped bassm and Eddie said he also canoed and kayaked on the pond.

They also went swimming in the Sound from their own private sandy beach in front of the house, observing the natural life around them, including the wealth of waterfowl: herons, egrets, cormorants, seagulls, ospreys. Within walking distance is Elvira’s Market, Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park.

The house itself features six rooms, three of them bedrooms; 1,632 square feet of living space; and an open first floor layout. The large kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar and a sitting area with a stone gas fireplace. A wall with three sets of French doors provides access to a large wrap-around deck, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. There is also a den and powder room.

On the second floor, the master suite features a cathedral ceiling accented by whitewashed pine wainscoting, a full bath with a sauna, and French doors to a private deck. A recent price adjustment of $149,000 brings the new asking price under the town assessed value.

“If you want 5,000 square feet, new built, with a three-car garage that you pull up to, then this is not for you. If you want complete privacy, tranquility, serenity, and a view to die for with the option to fish, kayak, and clam in your own backyard, this is for you. ... It’s an absolute sanctuary,” Billy said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Sandy Ruta and Marina Leo of Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-291-7675 or rutaleo@higginsgroup.com.