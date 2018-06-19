On the Market / A one-of-a-kind Mar Silver masterpiece





































WESTPORT — Designer Mar Silver applied the gold standard to the gray colonial house at 6 Cob Drive in the Coleytown neighborhood, approaching the aesthetic with a balance of minimalism and casual sophistication, as well as taking inspiration from the natural surroundings.

It was built in 2003 and then was completely renovated between 2008 and 2012; the result is “a one-of-a-kind Mar Silver masterpiece,” according to the listing agent. Although the style is listed as ‘colonial’ this house really ‘lives’ like en elegant contemporary.

The Westport designer says on her website a home “should feel like a personal sanctuary, that renews your energy and feeds your soul,” and this one certainly does. The 15-room, 7,700-square-foot house has elegant formal spaces and comfortable places to relax inside an out; a hallmark of Silver’s work. She says on her website the objective in a design is to “thoughtfully blend clean and modern elements with components related to nature and spirituality” with an “ongoing pursuit … to bring nature indoors and turn every home into a personal sanctuary.”

On its long list of amenities are the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, the wine cellar, exercise room, music room, a newer sunroom that serves as a second dining room, and the 1.6-acre level property on which the house sits. An additional property of 1.1-acre is also available for purchase for $975,000. It is a legal building lot with a next door address of 4 Cob Drive. The lot is cleared and fronts Cob Drive, according to the agent.

A long row of neatly trimmed hedges borders the front of the property, behind which are several flowering trees. Quarried stone pillars stand at the entrance of the property, both topped with contemporary-styled lanterns. The circular driveway lined in Belgium block concludes in front of the house by the attached three-car garage and covered porch entrance. The front door opens into the two-story foyer. To the right is the formal living room, which has a fireplace, and to the left is the formal dining room, where there is a tray ceiling and sliding glass doors to close off the dining room from the gallery that runs through the center of the house. At the back of the house, accessed from the foyer and living room, is a music room.

The office, off the living room, has a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. The over-sized gourmet kitchen features a center island with a breakfast bar for four, a large porcelain farm sink, large walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances including a Viking Professional six-burner range with griddle and Sub-Zero refrigerator. It also has two refrigerator drawers and two dishwashers. The kitchen is open to the family room, which has a fireplace and French doors to the large wood deck. Off this great room is the sound-protected media room with an entertainment center and built-in shelving and cabinets.

Adjoining the kitchen is a newer addition that houses a large sunroom, which doubles as a casual dining area. The sunroom has a vaulted beamed ceiling, long window seat, and two walls of sliding doors to the outdoors, three on each side. Also off the kitchen is a sizable mudroom with built-in cubbies, a half bath, access to the rear stairs and a door to the front porch.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms. The master suite features a fireplace, two separate full baths and two walk-in closets/dressing rooms. Two of the other bedrooms are en suite and two share a Jack-and-Jill bath.

In addition to the wine cellar and exercise room, the full partially finished walk-out basement has a bedroom and a game or playroom with full bath and French doors that open to the pool/patio level. The playroom has a long built-in desk that accommodates two.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 6 Cob Drive PRICE: $3,295,000 ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 1.6-acre level lot, zoned geothermal heating and central air conditioning system, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, wine cellar, exercise room, sound-protected media room, Control 4 home automation system, easy access to Merritt Parkway, minutes to downtown Westport, awnings, wood deck, patio, professionally landscaped, garden area, tree house, underground sprinkler, three fireplaces, circular driveway, rear stairs, attached three-car garage, attic, full partially finished walk-out basement, wood shingle roof, room for a tennis court, six bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $2,946,300 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $49,675

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Jill Bregy of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-227-0917 or jbregy@williampitt.com.