The John Hyde House, a colonial farmhouse at 129 Long Lots Road, was first constructed in 1780 and underwent a major custom renovation in 2009.

WESTPORT — The owners of the original house built at 129 Long Lots Road were witnesses to the birth of the nation.

It was during the Revolutionary War that this structure was first constructed in 1780, according to town records. Perhaps a hopeful and brave move, considering marauding British troops had burned dozens of houses to the ground in Fairfield just the year before.

Centuries later, in 2009, the John Hyde House (also known as the Edward Coley Birge/Isabel Woodford House) was taken down to the studs for a complete renovation and expansion. The custom construction tripled its size to the current 7,663 square feet and even more updates were included in 2018.

Birge was the author of “Westport Connecticut: The Making of a Yankee Township” published in 1926. The house sits on a section of Long Lots Road near Hyde Lane.

The renovation project was carefully implemented to preserve some of the home’s original details — including wide floor boards, exposed beams, and some of the original fireplaces, while modernizing it for today’s lifestyle.

It had almost every inch replaced, from the mechanicals to the windows. The resulting white colonial farmhouse in the Hunt Club neighborhood features generously sized rooms, high ceilings, an open floor plan with an easy flow from room to room, and a gigantic chef’s kitchen with just about every amenity the serious home chef or culinary hobbyist could need.

It was also imbued with multiple entertaining and recreation spaces inside and out. A large bluestone patio encircles the in-ground swimming pool and another section of this 2.47-acre level and partially fenced property contains a tennis court.

The privacy of this property is enhanced by its placement on a corner lot, sharing one side with Peabody Lane, which is a cul-de-sac.

Still, this property also enjoys convenience. It is only minutes from shops and restaurants along the Post Road (Route 1), local public schools, downtown Westport, the train stations (Greens Farms and Saugatuck), Compo Beach, Sherwood Island State Park, and Longshore Club Park.

Although the address is on Long Lots, to access this house turn into Peabody Lane and then into the first driveway on the right. The front door with decorative sidelights at the covered front porch opens into a welcoming entrance gallery, which features exposed beams and an enormous stone fireplace — a perfect to welcome guests or curl up with a book.

To the right there are two rooms, with entrances on either side of the fireplace. One is a sitting room and the other an office; both have fireplaces. The fireplace in the office has a decorative hand-painted tile surround.

To the left is the formal living room and the banquet-sized formal dining room. These two rooms also have fireplaces, and the dining room has built-in china cabinets and drawers, and two sets of French doors to a casual dining area outside. Between the main house and the attached garage there is a large breezeway that is used as an exercise room.

In the kitchen there is a massive center island/breakfast bar, farm sink, coffered ceiling, granite counters, under-cabinet lighting, and high-end appliances including a Viking Professional six-burner range top and two dishwashers.

The spacious family room features a stone fireplace flanked by built-ins, and French doors to the grounds. An interior cabana wing contains a full playroom, laundry, full bath and changing area, which opens to the private pool and terrace. There is a second laundry area upstairs.

The guest, in-law or au pair wing has two bedrooms, a full bath and its own family room with a separate entrance that opens to the tennis court area and the second two-bay garage.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms including a new master suite with French doors to a private balcony, deep tray ceiling, walk-in-closet, and a large bath with a steam shower, jetted tub, and double vanity.

Three additional large bedrooms in the main living area have modern baths. One has a fireplace while the other has a full adjoining sitting room with a fireplace.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Linda Blackwell of Houlihan Lawrence at 203-362-8316 or lindablackwell@optonline.net.