On the Market: A luxury retreat with fishing pond

The shingle and stone colonial house at 4 Blind Brook Road South sits along a babbling brook and across the street from Nash’s Pond. The shingle and stone colonial house at 4 Blind Brook Road South sits along a babbling brook and across the street from Nash’s Pond. Photo: © SR Photo, LLC All Rights Reserved Photo: © SR Photo, LLC All Rights Reserved Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: A luxury retreat with fishing pond 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Since its inception in 1974, the multiple award-winning Pagliaro Bartels architectural firm has gained a stellar reputation particularly for “exceptional waterfront architecture” throughout the country.

“We design buildings that reflect a union between man, earth and the environment, working with natural light to enhance spatial flow and convey a sense of warmth and grandness,” the firm’s website said.

That interaction between structure and surroundings receives the firm’s excellence in the design and built process, whether the waterfront is the vastness of Long Island Sound or the babbling Blind Brook.

This is evidenced by Roger Bartel’s masterful re-imagining and renovation of the brown-colored colonial house at 4 Blind Brook Road South on a cul-de-sac in the Old Hill section of Westport. It sits on a 0.68-acre level property along Blind Brook, across the street from Nash’s Pond.

“Wake up to water views and the sound of your own backyard waterfall, hop on your standup paddle board and hit Nash’s pond,” the listing agent said, adding residents of this house can also fish for large-mouth bass and boat on the pond.

They can actually fish right from their own property in the brook and enjoy birdwatching. And because Blind Brook is a private road, it is perfect for bike riding and strolling. The house is also within walking distance of Earthplace — the Nature Discovery Center, which provides a number of nature programs and has hiking trails.

“This property feels like a luxury retreat while still being just a stone’s throw from Westport’s well-known amenities including downtown, schools, Compo Beach and commuter trains,” the agent said. Residents can walk to downtown, about a mile away, for coffee, dinner and shopping. Post Road (Route 1) is also easily accessible from this location.

Real Estate Listings

The eight-room shingle style house was originally built in 1954 and was “loved and maintained” by the same family for the last 65 years. The front of the wood and stone house with green shutters features a flagstone patio, and the front facade features a second floor turret over the entrance.

There is a larger flagstone patio with a stone sitting wall in the backyard. The front door opens into a 3,686-square-foot living and entertaining space with generously sized rooms and an ease of flow from one to the next. Greeting visitors is a recessed display case.

Features in the formal living room include a red brick fireplace and coffered ceiling. The living room is open to the formal dining room, the two separated only by a counter space and columns. The dining room has built-in shelving and a recessed area for a buffet or hutch. The recently renovated eat-in kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, a breakfast bar, beverage refrigerator, Sub-Zero and Bosch appliances, and a door to the patio and yard.

In one wing of the first floor there are three bedrooms. At the opposite end in the family room there is a stone fireplace, a wet bar with a granite counter and glass shelving for stemware storage, and a door to the patio and yard.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 4 Blind Brook Road South PRICE: $1,399,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.68-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, stream, water view of stream and Nash’s Pond, walk to water, footbridge, flagstone patio, own backyard waterfall, flagpole, walking distance to Earthplace - the Discovery Nature Center; proximity to downtown shops and restaurants, the newly renovated public library, and the Levitt Pavilion; two fireplaces, attached under house two-car garage, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, basement crawl space, attic, ample storage space, public water and sewer connections, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,026,400 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $17,305 HOA FEE: $500, paid annually

A floating staircase leads to the private master bedroom suite. French doors open into the spacious room, which has a tall vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, wall-to-wall carpeting, and water views from the front and rear windows. The luxurious master bath is set in the front turret and has a jetted tub, shower and vanity topped in granite.

There is a massive second-floor bonus room with plenty of space for an office, playroom, gym or an additional family room.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Judy Michaelis of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-247-5000 or Judy.Michaelis@coldwellbankermoves.com.