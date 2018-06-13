On the Market / A home you never knew at the end of a cul de sac you didn't know existed





































Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 The contemporary house at 10 Guard Hill Road contains 16 rooms of many desirable amenities. The contemporary house at 10 Guard Hill Road contains 16 rooms of many desirable amenities. Image 2 of 10 The large marble master bath has two separate vanities, a bidet, sunken jetted tub, and sliding doors to the sunroom, exercise area and sauna. The large marble master bath has two separate vanities, a bidet, sunken jetted tub, and sliding doors to the sunroom, exercise area and sauna. Image 3 of 10 There is a sunken jetted tub in the bath of the first floor master bedroom suite. There is a sunken jetted tub in the bath of the first floor master bedroom suite. Image 4 of 10 The master bedroom suite features a fsiting room with a fireplace. The master bedroom suite features a fsiting room with a fireplace. Image 5 of 10 The formal living room has a fireplace and access to an unusual 13-foot staircase that is very wide at the bottom, narrows as you climb the stairs toward the second floor, turns a corner and then it widens again for the second half of the incline. less The formal living room has a fireplace and access to an unusual 13-foot staircase that is very wide at the bottom, narrows as you climb the stairs toward the second floor, turns a corner and then it widens ... more Image 6 of 10 A room off the foyer features two unusual weeping mortar fireplaces. A room off the foyer features two unusual weeping mortar fireplaces. Image 7 of 10 The formal dining room features a deep, floating coffered ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. The formal dining room features a deep, floating coffered ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. Image 8 of 10 In the sizable eat-in kitchen there are three islands topped in wood, the wood stove encased in an antiqued red brick wall, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. In the sizable eat-in kitchen there are three islands topped in wood, the wood stove encased in an antiqued red brick wall, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Image 9 of 10 Off the kitchen is the family room, which shares the wood stove. Off the kitchen is the family room, which shares the wood stove. Image 10 of 10 This 2.21-acre level lot features a heated in-ground swimming pool, connected lap pool, and spa. This 2.21-acre level lot features a heated in-ground swimming pool, connected lap pool, and spa. Photo: Nathan Spotts And/or Lauren Kinkade On the Market / A home you never knew at the end of a cul de sac you didn't know existed 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Discover a hidden treasure at the end of a cul-de-sac you never knew existed. That’s the way the listing agent describes the property at 10 Guard Hill Road, a little known road that is barely a blip on a map. It is off Clinton Avenue in the Coleytown section of town.

This 2.23-acre property sits in a very private, bucolic setting abutting 6.73 acres of land trust property, which augments its privacy. Remote as it seems this property and its 8,000-square-foot beige stucco contemporary house is only one mile from downtown Westport and the Merritt Parkway.

The current owners refer to this house as The Inn. It is the perfect summertime setting with its heated in-ground swimming pool, connected lap pool, and spa; and there’s plenty of room for a tennis court. Additionally, according to the agent, this house is also just a block away from “the best fly fishing in Connecticut.”

The website www.bestthingsct.com says “Due to Connecticut’s numerous streams, lakes, and other bodies of water, the Nutmeg State boasts a great number of excellent fly fishing areas. The following are some of the most popular spots in the state …” It goes on to mention seven spots, one of which is the Saugatuck River, within walking distance of this house.

Come winter, this house is also ideal with its two unusual weeping mortar fireplaces, both of them opposite each other in the same room. It has two other fireplaces and a wood stove, as well, in of all places, the sizable gourmet kitchen. According to the floor plan, there is no actual name assigned to this two-story room with the unusual fireplaces. It really has flexible usage so it could be the formal living room or family room. As it is currently set up this room functions as a music room, accommodating a grand piano.

Follow a long, tree-lined roadway bordered by Belgium block to this property, which has a circular driveway in front of the house. On one side of the house is an ample parking space in front of the attached three-car garage. To the left of the garage is a stone wall with a decorative wrought iron gate to the part of the yard that contains the pool and patio.

The front entrance comprises rounded red brick stairs and an arched glass entryway. Inside, the house features wide-board white pine floors throughout, and an open, flexible floor plan. When it was built in 1985 it was given other unusual and interesting features beyond the weeping mortar fireplaces. It also has an impressive 13-foot staircase that is very wide at the bottom, narrows as you climb the stairs toward the second floor, turns a corner and then it widens again for the second half of the incline. The house also has a master bedroom suite with a sun room off its bath that includes an exercise area and a sauna.

From the entrance foyer there is a powder room with a sculptural granite sink, and an office. To one side is the formal living room, which features a fireplace and a wet bar, and to the other side there is the dining room, which features a deep, floating coffered ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. Straight ahead is the room with the weeping mortar fireplaces.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 10 Guard Hill Road PRICE: $1,849,000 ROOMS: 16 FEATURES: 2.21-acre level lot, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, heated in-ground swimming pool and lap pool, spa, slate patio, retractable awning, legal apartment or in-law or au pair suite, wet bar, generator, central vacuum system, only one mile to the Merritt Parkway, four fireplaces, wood stove, skylights, deck, room for a tennis court, well water, sauna, zoned oil heat, attached three-car garage, attic, stone walls, partially finished basement, six bedrooms, five full and three half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,030,400 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $17,373

Off the living room there are French doors that open into the spacious first floor master suite, where there is a fireplace, large walk-in closet with organizers, and a large marble bath with two separate vanities, a bidet, sunken jetted tub, and sliding doors to the sunroom, exercise area and sauna. The sunroom also has sliding doors to the patio and pool.

In the sizable kitchen features include three islands topped in wood, the wood stove encased in an antiqued red brick wall, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The eat-in area has doors to the patio. Off the kitchen is the family room, which shares the wood stove.

On the second floor the wrap-around landing is open and looks down into the large room off the foyer. There are three bedrooms on this level, one of which has a built-in ladder to its own loft area. Above the garage there is one more bedroom, a second family room and a game room.

The lower level contains the in-law or au pair suite with a kitchen, sitting area, full bath and bedroom. There is also ample storage.

This is truly a house where photographs are insufficient. One must actually see this house to truly appreciate it.

Additional details are available at www.10GuardHillRoad.com. For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Maryann Ross-Levanti of Higgins Group Real Estate/Christie’s International Real Estate at 203-984-5157 or maryannlevanti@gmail.com.