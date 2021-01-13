On the Market: A home for the art and nature lover Meg Barone Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:58 a.m.
77 Morningside Drive South, Westport
Luxurious master bath with sitting area and fireplace at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
Formal living room with dramatic fireplace mantel at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
Living room with rounded glass wall at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
Sitting area in living room at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
Formal dining room at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
77 Morningside Drive South, Westport
Gourmet kitchen in the main house at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
Library with fireplace and built-ins at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
The updated antique Italianate manor house at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
Party barn with an 18-foot bar and decorative flooring at 77 Morningside Drive, Westport.
77 Morningside Drive South, Westport
77 Morningside Drive South, Westport
77 Morningside Drive South, Westport
77 Morningside Drive South, Westport
Tennis court and pool at 77 Morningside Drive South, Westport.
77 Morningside Drive South, Westport
WESTPORT — The antique Italianate manor house at 77 Morningside Drive South stands as a monument to art, architecture, nature and the ability to raise the concept of entertaining to an art form.
This is definitely the home for the art and nature lover, the person who appreciates architecture and history, and those with a desire for entertaining. You can’t just let the stunning and cavernous restored party barn sit idle, nor this impressive reinvented and expanded 19-room house for that matter.