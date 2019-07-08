On the Market / A home for all seasons

The house sits on a gated property of almost two-thirds of an acre in the Saugatuck Shores section of Westport.

WESTPORT — Life on land and sea are celebrated at 2 Surf Road in the Saugatuck Shores section of town.

The Dove Grey-colored contemporary colonial house sits on a gated property of almost two-thirds of an acre with 103 feet of direct waterfront along Bermuda Lagoon.

For those who enjoy the siren call of the sea, there is a private deepwater dock and separate boat ramp, and beautiful water views from almost every room. The 40-foot-long dock has electricity, lighting and fresh water, and it can accommodate a 70-foot yacht or multiple smaller boats.

A town-approved site exists for installation of an in-ground swimming pool. There is also an 18-foot by 36-foot pool site. For those times when the owners of this house prefer dry land sports, particularly for golf enthusiasts, there is a putting green.

This 7,243-square-foot house sits on a level corner lot, accessed from two sets of gates at the entrances to the semi-circular driveway. Its location gives it convenience to the Metro-North train station, beach, shops, restaurants, and the entrance to I-95 in the Saugatuck section of town. It is also very close to Cedar Point Yacht Club on Westport’s nearby Saugatuck Island and Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club.

While this is the ideal home for living and entertaining during warm weather months, the many features make this “an inviting home for all seasons,” according to the listing agent.

The casually elegant 12-room house was built in 1968 and was meticulously cared for since then. It was completed rebuilt in 1989 and enjoyed subsequent renovations and updating. The floor plan is open and flexible with great options for living, dining, display of art collections, the enjoyment of music, and entertaining, the agent said.

The entrances to the property are marked by the gates and tall stone walls and pillars topped with lanterns; Belgium block borders the wide crushed stone driveway.

The property is beautifully landscaped with perennial and annual gardens, shrubbery, and a handful of tall trees. A bluestone path leads to the covered front entrance, which opens into a two-story foyer.

Inside, tall windows provide attractive water views, and sliding doors in several rooms open to the large bluestone patio and the lagoon. The living room has the first of four fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen features a red brick fireplace, a center island/breakfast bar for at least six granite counters, and high-end appliances. The great room has a wet bar and a fireplace. The first floor also has a music room and an office.

On the second floor, the spacious master bedroom suite features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, decorative leaded glass window, two walk-in closets, a dressing room, and a large marble bath with a jetted tub, a steam shower/sauna, and two separate vanities. It also has a sizable adjoining sun room that can be enjoyed year-round.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Contemporary Colonial ADDRESS: 2 Surf Road PRICE: $3,200,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: water community, direct waterfront, views of Long Island Sound and Bermuda Lagoon from nearly every room, walk to water, deep water dock/mooring, 0.65-acre level and gated property, corner lot, fully fenced property, putting green, professional landscaping, exterior lighting, patio, balcony/deck, awnings, underground sprinkler, town-approved pool site, homeowners association, audio system, wet bar, cable - available, generator, Thermopane windows, central vacuum, crow’s nest study/studio with full bath, four fireplaces, skylights, attached three-car garage, only minutes from Cedar Point Yacht Club and Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club, easy commuting distance to the Saugatuck Metro North train station and I-95, semi-circular driveway, attached three-car garage, stone wall, zoned air conditioning, zoned oil and propane heat, pull-down attic stairs, attic fan, in a flood zone, five bedrooms, five full baths SCHOOL: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $2,728,300 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $45,999 HOA FEE: $960/paid annually

There are five bedrooms, if needed; four on the second level and on the third level there is a spectacular crow’s nest study or art studio with a full bath. This space has a turret and provides panoramic water views. This could serve as the fifth bedroom.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Joan Wright of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-5868 or jwright@williampitt.com.