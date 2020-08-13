On the Market: A contemporary house in rustic Weston

The sizable two-story living room features a wall of stone housing a fireplace, skylights, a wood accented vaulted ceiling, interior balcony, and a door to a large sunroom. The sizable two-story living room features a wall of stone housing a fireplace, skylights, a wood accented vaulted ceiling, interior balcony, and a door to a large sunroom. Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: A contemporary house in rustic Weston 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WESTON — The contemporary house at 132 Lords Highway in the Lower Weston neighborhood is more refined than it is rustic, yet it fits perfectly into its countrified “Arcadian” setting.

This particular location on a level and sloping property of just over three acres near the end of a cul-de-sac allows its owners to experience the best of indoor/outdoor living in the center of Weston. The private woodland oasis, “nestled at the end of a scenic country road,” abuts the 37-acre Grace Robinson Nature Sanctuary, which is managed cooperatively by the Connecticut Audubon Society and the Aspetuck Land Trust and offers hiking trails. Also close by is Lachat Town Farm and 1,756-acre Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, the latter containing 20 miles of hiking and cross-country skiing trails, and it is part of the extended 70-mile Saugatuck Valley Trails System.

Even with all this nature and solitude, there is also convenience. This house is only minutes from the town’s award-winning schools, the public library, gas station and market; and for commuters, the Merritt Parkway is only about 12 minutes away. Metro-North Railroad train stations are accessible in Wilton’s Cannondale area and the Saugatuck section of Westport.

The 3,940-square-foot house was built in 1978. It was first expanded in 2002 and has undergone continuous remodeling thereafter, according to the co-listing agents. As a contemporary house, it had an open floor plan to begin with but one that was improved upon with successive renovating projects. Today, the floor plan is not only open, it is flexible, which is important to today’s home buyers.

A long, paved driveway opens up to provide ample parking for gatherings of friends and family, which can certainly be done safely on this spacious property. A slate path, lined by attractive shrubbery and perennial plantings, leads to the covered front porch. In the foyer there is a floating staircase. The sizable two-story living room features a wall of stone housing a fireplace, skylights, a wood-accented vaulted ceiling, interior balcony and a door to a large sunroom. The sunroom accesses a large, raised wood deck.

The dining room also has a wood-accented ceiling and is open to the updated eat-in kitchen, which features soapstone counters, a center island, glass-front cabinetry with a breakfast bar for two, new appliances and a door to another raised wood deck. In the casual dining area there is built-in seating with storage.

There is a den, which is currently used as a music room, which has a fireplace. Between the den and the spacious family room, there is an office with a built-in desk area that would also work as a homework or distance learning station. In the family room, which could also be a play or recreation room, there are two built-in window seats, a wet bar and a full bath, making this area that could be converted into a fifth bedroom or an in-law or au pair suite, depending on the needs of this home’s next family.

As currently arranged, this house has four bedrooms, all on the upper level. There is also another flexible use room on this floor, currently serving as a recreation room. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with a contemporary double sink. One of the other bedrooms has a door to a private balcony.

Real Estate Listings

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Laurie Crouse and Valerie Martins of Laurie Crouse & Associates and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Crouse at 203-984-8154 or lauriebcrouse@gmail.com, and Martins at 929-270-9393 or valmartins.ct@gmail.com.