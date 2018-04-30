On the Market / 1992 Colonial built on steel beam base













































The pale yellow, nine-room colonial house at 23 Long Lots Road sits on a rear lot.
The formal living room features a wood-burning, floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a hand-hewn wood beam mantel and French doors to the sizable, two-level, wrap-around wood deck.
The formal dining room has chair railing on the walls.
In the large eat-in kitchen there is a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, center island with a built-in wine rack, and a door to the deck.
The family room features a wood-burning fireplace with a decorative wood mantel, a ceiling fan, and a door to the deck.
The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, a cathedral ceiling, ceiling fan, and private bath.
The updated master bath has a heated floor, shower with glass subway tile backsplash, and double vanity with quartz countertops.
In the lower level office there is a wall of recessed bookshelves and desk area with a long, curved counter.
In the theater there is paneling on the lower walls, a slightly raised platform with room for four comfortable reclining chairs, and a big screen.
The sitting area in the lower level has a stacked stone gas log fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves and French doors to the lower level of the deck where there is a hot tub.
There are doors from multiple rooms to the large, tiered wood deck.
This house sits on a level and sloping lot of more than two-thirds of an acre in a private setting.

WESTPORT — Travel along Long Lots Road and it’s easy to pass by the houses at # 21 and #27 without ever noticing that there is a property in between the two. Catching a glimpse of the nine-room colonial house at 23 Long Lots Road is out of the question from the main road.

The house at that address sits so far back from the road on a rear lot that it is out of the line of sight. One must traverse the long gravel driveway, half of which is lined in Belgium block, to bring into view this 3,954-square-foot house; and it is well worth a look.

The secluded level and sloping lot on which this house is located comprises just over two-thirds of an acre in the Long Lots community. The house was built in 1992 of steel beam construction and was renovated through the years to now contain many modern day features, the most obvious of which is the home theater/media room/entertainment center on the finished walk-out lower level. But there is a lot more house to see before getting to that lower level.

The circular driveway leads to the attached under house two-car garage topped with a cupola and a horse weathervane. There is ample parking in this driveway for residents and guests. From the driveway there are seven red brick steps to the red brick path that leads first to the informal entrance and then to the covered formal front entrance. Along the way pass by mulched and graveled perennial gardens and several raised beds for either flowers or vegetables. There is also a long row of manicured hedges. The front door is framed by sidelights and an arched transom and opens into a two-story, center hall with white marble tile flooring with a black marble border.

Inside, the rooms on the main living level have ceilings that are nine feet tall. The formal living room features a wood-burning, floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a hand-hewn wood beam mantel and French doors topped with a transom to the sizable, two-level, wrap-around wood deck. The family room has a fireplace, also wood-burning, with a decorative wood mantel, a ceiling fan, and a door to the deck. In the light-filled, large eat-in kitchen there is a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, center island with a built-in wine rack, a hardwood floor, and a door with a transom to the deck.

On the second floor, the master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, a cathedral ceiling, and ceiling fan. The master bath has a shower with glass subway tile backsplash, and double vanity. The updated bathrooms have quartz countertops and heated flooring. There are three other bedrooms on this floor, all with wall-to-wall carpeting.

The lower level has wall-to-wall carpeting and contains an office, sitting area, utility room with a workshop, and the theater. In the office there is a wall of recessed built-in bookshelves and desk area with a long, curved counter. In the sitting area there is a stacked stone gas log fireplace with a raised hearth flanked by built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the lower level of the deck where there is a hot tub. In the theater there is paneling on the lower walls, a slightly raised platform with room for four comfortable reclining chairs, and a big screen. Separating the theater from the sitting area are red velvet theater curtains.

This house is in a convenient location. It is close to the Post Road (Route 1) and I-95.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 23 Long Lots Road PRICE: $1,299,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 0.69-acre level and sloping property, balconies, wrap-around wood deck, home theater, hot tub, exterior lighting, three fireplaces, circular driveway, attached under house two-car garage, skylights, zoned oil heat, proximity to Post Road (Route 1), finished walk-out lower level, attic, workshop, ample storage, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Long Lots Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $810,300 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $13,662

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Angela Chapman of Halstead Property at 203-216-0692 or achapman@halstead.com.