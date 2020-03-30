On the Market:

The beige colonial house at 395 Thayer Pond Road in South Wilton sits on a level corner lot of two acres. The beige colonial house at 395 Thayer Pond Road in South Wilton sits on a level corner lot of two acres. Photo: SUE FERGUSON Photo: SUE FERGUSON Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market: 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Although the beige colonial house at 395 Thayer Pond Road was built in 1981, its exterior silhouette evokes an earlier time with its saltbox slant and an attached two-car garage with a gambrel roof resembling a barn.

But make no mistake, this is a classic house for the ages, including the current one. It features nine rooms, 4,572 square feet of living space and an open floor plan. Living and entertaining indoors and outside are enhanced by the sizable raised wood deck and the level yard comprising 2 acres.

This house sits in the South Wilton neighborhood, set back on a corner lot, sharing one side with Thayer Pond Lane. Both are quiet country lanes with proximity to natural resources and recreational facilities. The Lake Club in neighboring New Canaan is within walking distance, and downtown New Canaan and the Metro-North train station is only about 10 minutes away. Wilton’s town center and train station are only four minutes away.

The attractive features of this house start with the location and continue with its exterior, which includes colonial red trim around the windows, colonial blue millwork and sidelights around the front entrance. The main house features traditional horizontal clapboard, while the garage and breezeway are covered in vertical boards.

Step into the foyer and a sign greets residents and guests reminding them that “home is not a place; it’s a feeling.” This home provides a warm and welcoming feeling. French doors open from the foyer into the formal living room, which has a red brick fireplace with a decorative mantle containing dentil molding. From there, French doors with multiple glass panes open into the formal dining room, where there is wainscoting on the lower walls.

The spacious family room is open to the country eat-in kitchen, which the listing agent refers to as “the heart of the home.” Both rooms have wide-planked hardwood flooring. The family room has a vaulted ceiling, skylights, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a wood stove insert, and French doors to the deck. In the kitchen there is a large, a generously-sized two-tiered center island with a breakfast bar — great for casual dining and entertaining.

The office, or library, is located across the foyer from the living room. It has a wall of built-in bookshelves and cabinetry. Rounding out the first floor is a hall from the kitchen that leads to the mudroom, half bath, laundry room and stairs to the large bonus room above the garage. It has wall-to-wall carpeting, a beamed ceiling, and a long row of lower built-in bookshelves. This space could be used as a game, play room, or craft room.

On the second floor, there are four bedrooms, all with wall-to-wall carpeting. The master suite enjoys a full bath and a large walk-in closet with organizers. Down the hall there are three additional bedrooms and a large hall bath.

Real Estate Listings

The finished, walk-out lower level provides ample room for storage and other purposes.

Should the residents of this house want to find recreational activities beyond their own backyard they don’t need to look very far. The Lake Club, which requires membership, offers 12 Har-Tru tennis courts, paddle tennis, swimming, diving, water polo and boating. There are recreational and intra-club competitive teams. Paddle boats, row boats, canoes and kayaks are available for members to use and there is an annual fishing derby on the lake, which is actually named Thayers Pond.

Also close by are the Wild Duck Road Open Space in New Canaan and the Linden Tree Road Open Space in Wilton.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 395 Thayer Pond Road, Wilton PRICE: $799,900 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 2-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, corner lot, raised wood deck, exterior lighting, open floor plan, generator; close to schools, the Lake Club, Wild Duck Road Open Space in New Canaan, Linden Tree Road Open Space in Wilton, and the villages of Wilton and New Canaan; two fireplaces, zoned central air conditioning and wall units, oil heat, finished walk-out lower level, attic, attached two-car garage, private well, four bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $598,920 MILL RATE: 28.5373 mills TAXES: $17,093

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact JoAnne E. Fisher of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-858-0749 or jfisher@williampitt.com.