WESTPORT — Tourism websites refer to Lake Placid, N.Y., as one of the oldest vacation destinations in the United States and a hub of winter sporting activities.

Westporters don’t have to go that far, at least for ice skating and pickup hockey games. A 1.28-acre level property in the Coleytown neighborhood features its own placid “lake,” a pond that’s not just for those winter sports but for enjoyment year-round.

The owners of the white Cape Cod-style house at 8 Placid Lake Lane can also fish and row a boat on their private pond. The current owners built a retaining stone wall, footbridge and a walking trail around the pond for leisurely hikes on their own property, and added a fountain to the pond. They are leaving their row boat behind for the next owners to enjoy.

“Central Park meets Westport. ... Your own private park is located in your backyard,” according to the listing agent. “This waterfront cape embodies the core principles of feng shui, harmonizing the home with the natural environment surrounding it,” she said.

This property is at the end of a quiet and private cul-de-sac, on which there are only a handful of houses. The neighborhood is quite close knit, friendly and welcoming. Neighbors inscribed a message on the wooden bench at the top of the street welcoming kindergartners at the beginning of the new school year. And, at the end of the cul-de-sac in front of this house, there is a “traffic” circlet with an evergreen tree growing at the center. The tree, about 8 or 9 feet tall, is decorated by neighbors every Christmas season.

At the front entrance, French doors open into the foyer of the 3,517-square-foot, nine-room house, which was built in 1950 and later updated. It features a circular floor plan. Three fireplaces add to the ambience of the setting, and the butler’s pantry between the foyer and kitchen features a wet bar that is ideal when entertaining.

The spacious living room features a cathedral ceiling, a huge picture window that looks out across the pond and yard, a fireplace with a decorative mantel, and a door to the first of two raised decks. This deck is quite large, features a retractable awning and adds another dimension to outdoor relaxing and entertaining.

“From here you can watch the ducks swim with their hatchlings on a cold spring morning,” the agent said.

This deck can also be accessed from the den, a cozy room that has a wall of built-in cabinetry and shelving. The smaller deck can be accessed via the eat-in area of the updated kitchen. While most of the house features oak flooring the floor in the kitchen comprises cherry floorboards. The kitchen also features granite counters, a ceramic tile backsplash interspersed with decorative tile inserts, a bay window, a built-in desk area, and high-end appliances including a Thermador Professional six-burner range. The second fireplace is in the formal dining room and it is flanked by built-in china cabinets with glass-front doors. The dining room also has French doors to separate it from the foyer and a large picture window.

In one wing of the main floor there are two bedrooms, which share a full bathroom in the hallway. This and the two upstairs bath were both more recently updated. Both have a marble tile floor in a basket weave pattern. The powder room between the den and kitchen has a Vermont Verde marble floor and counter on the vanity.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 8 Placid Lake Lane PRICE: $989,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 1.28-acre level property, direct waterfront, private pond with walking trail and footbridge, water views, row boat, located at the end of a private cul-de-sac, two raised wood decks, awnings; new roof, gutters and leaders; new furnace, exterior lighting, awnings, pre-wired for cable, wet bar, three fireplaces, circular floor plan, stone wall, homeowners association, storm doors and windows, just minutes to Bedford Middle School and Staples High School, attic, attic fan, ridge vents, full partially finished walk-out basement, central air conditioning, oil heat, new furnace, attached under house two-car garage, public water connection, sewer system, four bedrooms and four full and one half baths (four of them renovated) SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $674,700 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $11,375 HOA FEE: $300, paid annually (includes snow removal and road maintenance)

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms, including the master suite. The full, partially finished walk-out lower level has the third fireplace in the recreation room and an office with a full bath.

There are photographs and an interactive floor plan at www.8LakePalcidLane.com.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Kathleen O’Connell of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-858-2590 or Kathleen.oconnell@cbmoves.com.