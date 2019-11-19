On the Market: New construction perfect for family gatherings

The newly constructed colonial house at 11 Little Fox Lane features 14 rooms and 7,325 square feet of living space on four finished levels. The newly constructed colonial house at 11 Little Fox Lane features 14 rooms and 7,325 square feet of living space on four finished levels. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: New construction perfect for family gatherings 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — It may be too late to purchase a new home in time for this year’s holidays, but act now to ensure you are settled in to the colonial at 11 Little Fox Lane for next year.

This newly constructed home will be an impressive place to host holidays and other family gatherings. The 14-room house has 7,325 square feet of living space on four finished levels. It was built this year by Andrzej (Andy) Piekarski, of Pieka Construction in Fairfield, and its magnificent decor was designed by Southport interior decorator Mindy Schwartz.

The architecture incorporates transitional finishes as one wing of the construction gives the appearance of an old barn, perhaps comprising reclaimed wood, juxtaposed against the clean clapboard of the main portion of the house.

“Just perfect for casual living and gracious entertaining,” according to the listing agent.

The construction was recently completed on a level property of just over two acres. The house is located on a tranquil cul-de-sac of upscale houses in the Red Coat neighborhood. That puts the house within convenient access of the Merritt Parkway, the Westport Weston Family YMCA and the new MoCA arts center. The paved driveway lined in Belgium block leads to an ample parking area and attached under house the three-car garage. Wide and tall sidelights flank the front door.

Piekarski did a masterful job creating thoughtfully designed living spaces and adding visually interesting architectural features to each room. In the formal dining room there is a tray ceiling and unusual paneling on the walls rather than the typical wainscoting on the lower walls. One wall of the first floor office also features a patterned paneling flanked by built-in bookshelves. This room could also serve as a guest room. The formal living room features a coffered ceiling and marble fireplace.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen features a center island with a waterfall counter and breakfast bar, marble counters, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, high-end appliances, and an eat-in area with a door to the backyard. The family room is open to the kitchen and it features a fireplace, long window seat and built-in display shelving.

Real Estate Listings

Between the kitchen and dining room there is a butler’s pantry with a beverage refrigerator, marble counters and hammered nickel sink. Also on the main level is a sizable mudroom with built-in benches and storage above and below.

This house has six bedrooms, seven if the office is called into service. In the master bedroom suite there is a fireplace, sitting area, cathedral ceiling, beams and marble bath. The luxurious bath features a soaking tub, large shower and double vanity. Three more bedrooms are en suite and two others share a Jack-and-Jill-style bath. The second floor features a built-in desk area and shelving in the hallway with room for two people to do homework.

There is more livable space on the finished third floor and a finished basement, as well a game, play or recreation room and a fireplace.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial, New Construction ADDRESS: 11 Little Fox Lane PRICE: $2,699,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: new construction, 2.06-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, patio, underground sprinkler, generator, homeowners association; easy and short commute to the Merritt Parkway, the Westport-Weston Family YMCA, and the new MOCA arts center; convenient to Westport’s downtown amenities and train station, four fireplaces; room for an in-ground swimming pool, pool house, or tennis court; attached under house three-car garage, central air conditioning, natural gas heat, full finished walk-out basement, attic, public water connection, septic system, six or seven bedrooms, seven full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: Not yet set (new construction) TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: Not yet set (new construction) * HOA FEE: $364.36, paid annually (includes road maintenance and snow removal) * Little Fox Lane is a Special Taxing District and the annual homeowners’ fee changes from year to year. In 2018 the fee was $364.36.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Robin Welling of The Riverside Realty Group at 203-858-2998 or robinwelling@yahoo.com.