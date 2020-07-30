On the Market: 14-acre historic family compound straddles two towns

WESTON — There are almost as many acres as there are rooms on the property at 11 Wampum Hill Road, which the listing agent calls “an unparalleled opportunity.”

This level, secluded, yet conveniently located property contains 14.41 acres straddling two towns — Weston and Wilton. The property is basically a combination of three parcels, two in Wilton and one in Weston.

Between the main house and the guest house there are almost 20 rooms including ten bedrooms and eight bathrooms. “The main house was built in 1840 by Wilton’s prominent Sturges family on an original land grant and was sensitively enlarged in 1927 to become the retreat of its current owners. It is a wonderful place to live, to appreciate nature, history, and family,” the agent said, adding that it is also one of the few historic family compounds remaining in Fairfield County.

According to the homeowners, the house was originally owned by Wilbur Sturges who was an onion and corn farmer. They said he won a prize at the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 in Chicago, also known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Apparently, the prize is located and hanging in the “Little House” on the property, the agent said. The Little House actually has a root cellar underneath it.

The main house, the cottage or guest house, garden shed, orchard and 5.16 acres are in Weston, while the barn — which doubles as a three-car garage, the pasture, and pond with frog and turtles are all on 8.95 acres on the Wilton side of the property, across the street from the main house. There is also additional land that is adjacent that may be available to purchase with this property.

This classic Connecticut antique residence has protected views on all sides, creating a private setting, yet it enjoys easy access to Route 57 (Georgetown Road), which provides a short ride into Weston Center in one direction and the Georgetown shopping district and restaurants in the other. Backroads, particularly Cannon Road and Honey Hill Road, bring motorists to Route 7 shopping and eateries, and to the Cannondale train station.

While there is plenty of room for serious gardeners or farm-to-table growers and for sporting activities and leisurely pursuits, this property is enhanced by its proximity to Ambler Falls, Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and Lachat Town Farm. The 1,756-acre Devil’s Den contains 20 miles of hiking and cross-country skiing trails, and it is part of the extended 70-mile Saugatuck Valley Trails System.

Inside the white house with dark green shutters there are 5,712 square feet of living space, generously sized rooms, and a wealth of features including triple hung windows, original wide-board hardwood floors, wood beams, and four fireplaces. The fireplaces are in the living, family, and dining rooms and in the den. In the guest house there is a wood stove. There are many items in the main house that are original to the house, including a spinning wheel, flax wheel and a blanket warmer that is displayed next to one of the fireplaces. The plaster in the front hall comprises oyster shell. In colonial days they ground up oysters to make the walls, the agent said.

Several rooms have built-in bookshelves and cabinetry, and the screened porch features a built-in day bed. This home works beautifully for today’s family, with enough rooms to provide lots of flexibility. There are multiple office spaces, playrooms, and ample closets. “The gracious living and dining rooms are perfect places for everything from large parties to board games and jigsaw puzzles,” the agent said.

In the banquet-sized formal dining room there are pocket doors that slide open to access the screened porch. The large kitchen/pantry combination has glass-front cabinetry, a long stainless steel “counter” area with a sink and additional counter space for meal preparation.

On the second floor, the master bedroom suite has a dressing/sitting room. Four of the bedrooms have built-in bookshelves.

This property has had only two owners since the 1600s, according to the agent. Become just the third family to own this estate. “Come for a visit and stay for centuries,” the agent said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Lori Elkins Ferber of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-0450 or lori.elkins@williampitt.com.