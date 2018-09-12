Gated estate on the Sound located in one of Westport’s premiere locations

The pale gray contemporary house at 2 Driftwood Point Road is in a private enclave with direct waterfront property. The pale gray contemporary house at 2 Driftwood Point Road is in a private enclave with direct waterfront property.

The pale gray contemporary house with white trim at 2 Driftwood Point Road sits on a one-acre level property on Long Island Sound. The pale gray contemporary house with white trim at 2 Driftwood Point Road sits on a one-acre level property on Long Island Sound.

The formal living room has exquisite millwork and molding, a marble fireplace, a barrel ceiling with cove lighting, and two separate doors to the long and wide covered deck/balcony. The formal living room has exquisite millwork and molding, a marble fireplace, a barrel ceiling with cove lighting, and two separate doors to the long and wide covered deck/balcony.

The formal dining room has a door to the deck. The formal dining room has a door to the deck.

In the kitchen the features include two center islands Ð one with a breakfast bar for four, marble counters, farm sink, built-in desk area, an octagonal breakfast nook, and high-end appliances. In the kitchen the features include two center islands Ð one with a breakfast bar for four, marble counters, farm sink, built-in desk area, an octagonal breakfast nook, and high-end appliances.

The large deck/balcony faces Long Island Sound and lots over this propertyÕs many assets including its in-ground swimming pool, spa, and private deep water dock/mooring. The large deck/balcony faces Long Island Sound and lots over this propertyÕs many assets including its in-ground swimming pool, spa, and private deep water dock/mooring.

This property enjoys its own heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, as well as access to the homeownersÕ association private beach. This property enjoys its own heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, as well as access to the homeownersÕ association private beach.

The media room features a stone fireplace, coffered ceiling, built-in bookshelves, and a tall wine refrigerator in the dry bar area. The media room features a stone fireplace, coffered ceiling, built-in bookshelves, and a tall wine refrigerator in the dry bar area.

Open to the media room is a game room with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and views of Long Island Sound. Open to the media room is a game room with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and views of Long Island Sound.

This 6,043-square-foot house has five bedrooms including this guest suite. This 6,043-square-foot house has five bedrooms including this guest suite.

The in-law or au pair suite features a tall cathedral ceiling, a fireplace, kitchenette, built-in bookshelves, living room, bedroom, and full bath. One area of this apartment is currently used as an exercise room. less The in-law or au pair suite features a tall cathedral ceiling, a fireplace, kitchenette, built-in bookshelves, living room, bedroom, and full bath. One area of this apartment is currently used as an exercise ... more



















Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Gated estate on the Sound located in one of Westport’s premiere locations 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Some people would say Long Island Sound is a natural work of art, particularly with the ever-changing colors of the sky and sea depending on the angle of the sun, the intensity of the sunrises and sunsets on any given day, and how many storm clouds are stalled overhead. And then there are the houses that dot the Sound on Connecticut’s Gold Coast, some of which are architectural works of art including the white contemporary at 2 Driftwood Point Road.

The classic contemporary house was built at the water’s edge in 1975, and it offers magnificent views from every major room. The house was designed by multiple award-winning architect Roger Bartels and was totally renovated by the current owner. This direct waterfront home is set behind a gated entrance in one of Westport’s premiere locations. It enjoys a private deep water dock that can accommodate a 50-foot yacht as well as a power boat. It has its own heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, and access to the local homeowners’ association private beach.

The house is on a cul-de-sac traveled only by the handful of other residents who live on Driftwood Point, which is also home to the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club. The club is easily accessed from this house; it’s only a short walk away.

Enjoy the water views year round and then with the arrival of the warm weather next summer this is an ideal location for entertaining inside and out. In addition to a large raised deck there is a spacious bluestone patio at the front entrance of the house, and ample bluestone decking around the pool. This house offers “a carefree lifestyle with all the amenities for fabulous everyday enjoyment as well as executive entertainment,” the listing agent said.

A long crushed stone driveway lined in Belgium block leads to the sizable forecourt and the attached three-car garage. The level of detail found in the house begins in the forecourt; its paving stones arranged in a herringbone pattern. This gray house with white trim, which has 6,043 square feet of living space including a sizable in-law apartment with a separate entrance. Wide sidelights frame the front entrance into the house where a doorknocker depicts a sailboat. The door opens into the dramatic two-story foyer, where the water immediately comes into view.

This first level contains a media room, the master bedroom suite, and two additional bedrooms. Walk up the attractive staircase to the second floor, which contains the formal living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, and two more bedrooms. In the living room there is exquisite millwork and molding - which continues throughout the house, a marble fireplace, a barrel ceiling with cove lighting, and two separate doors to the long and wide covered deck/balcony, which serves as a place for relaxation, watching boats sail by, enjoying the evening sunsets, and dining al fresco. The dining room, on one side of the living room, and the family room, on the other, also have doors to this deck. In the family room there is a marble fireplace back-to-back with the one in the living room.

Real Estate Listings

In the kitchen the features include two center islands - one with a breakfast bar for four, marble counters, farm sink, built-in desk area, an octagonal breakfast nook, and high-end appliances including a Viking Professional range top with griddle.

The in-law or au pair suite features a tall cathedral ceiling, a fireplace, kitchenette, built-in bookshelves, living room, bedroom, and full bath. One area of this apartment is currently used as an exercise room.

On the main level the media room features a stone fireplace, coffered ceiling, built-in bookshelves, and a tall wine refrigerator in the dry bar area. It is open to the game room. Several rooms on this level have doors to the attractively landscaped grounds. The spacious master suite has a sitting area, window seat, and walk-in closet. Its spa-like marble bath features a shower, double vanity, and jetted tub.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Darlene Letersky of Coldwell Banker at 203-227-8787 or darlene@finehomesusa.com.