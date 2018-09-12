Gated estate on the Sound located in one of Westport’s premiere locations
WESTPORT — Some people would say Long Island Sound is a natural work of art, particularly with the ever-changing colors of the sky and sea depending on the angle of the sun, the intensity of the sunrises and sunsets on any given day, and how many storm clouds are stalled overhead. And then there are the houses that dot the Sound on Connecticut’s Gold Coast, some of which are architectural works of art including the white contemporary at 2 Driftwood Point Road.
The classic contemporary house was built at the water’s edge in 1975, and it offers magnificent views from every major room. The house was designed by multiple award-winning architect Roger Bartels and was totally renovated by the current owner. This direct waterfront home is set behind a gated entrance in one of Westport’s premiere locations. It enjoys a private deep water dock that can accommodate a 50-foot yacht as well as a power boat. It has its own heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, and access to the local homeowners’ association private beach.
The house is on a cul-de-sac traveled only by the handful of other residents who live on Driftwood Point, which is also home to the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club. The club is easily accessed from this house; it’s only a short walk away.
Enjoy the water views year round and then with the arrival of the warm weather next summer this is an ideal location for entertaining inside and out. In addition to a large raised deck there is a spacious bluestone patio at the front entrance of the house, and ample bluestone decking around the pool. This house offers “a carefree lifestyle with all the amenities for fabulous everyday enjoyment as well as executive entertainment,” the listing agent said.
A long crushed stone driveway lined in Belgium block leads to the sizable forecourt and the attached three-car garage. The level of detail found in the house begins in the forecourt; its paving stones arranged in a herringbone pattern. This gray house with white trim, which has 6,043 square feet of living space including a sizable in-law apartment with a separate entrance. Wide sidelights frame the front entrance into the house where a doorknocker depicts a sailboat. The door opens into the dramatic two-story foyer, where the water immediately comes into view.
This first level contains a media room, the master bedroom suite, and two additional bedrooms. Walk up the attractive staircase to the second floor, which contains the formal living room, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, and two more bedrooms. In the living room there is exquisite millwork and molding - which continues throughout the house, a marble fireplace, a barrel ceiling with cove lighting, and two separate doors to the long and wide covered deck/balcony, which serves as a place for relaxation, watching boats sail by, enjoying the evening sunsets, and dining al fresco. The dining room, on one side of the living room, and the family room, on the other, also have doors to this deck. In the family room there is a marble fireplace back-to-back with the one in the living room.
Real Estate Listings
In the kitchen the features include two center islands - one with a breakfast bar for four, marble counters, farm sink, built-in desk area, an octagonal breakfast nook, and high-end appliances including a Viking Professional range top with griddle.
The in-law or au pair suite features a tall cathedral ceiling, a fireplace, kitchenette, built-in bookshelves, living room, bedroom, and full bath. One area of this apartment is currently used as an exercise room.
On the main level the media room features a stone fireplace, coffered ceiling, built-in bookshelves, and a tall wine refrigerator in the dry bar area. It is open to the game room. Several rooms on this level have doors to the attractively landscaped grounds. The spacious master suite has a sitting area, window seat, and walk-in closet. Its spa-like marble bath features a shower, double vanity, and jetted tub.
For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Darlene Letersky of Coldwell Banker at 203-227-8787 or darlene@finehomesusa.com.
ABOUT THIS HOUSE
TYPE OF HOUSE: Contemporary
ADDRESS: 2 Driftwood Point Road
PRICE: $7,800,000
NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11
FEATURES: water community, direct waterfront, views of Long Island Sound from nearly every room, walk to water, private deep water dock/mooring, homeowners association, access to association private beach, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, one-acre level property, located on a gated cul-de-sac, exterior lighting, bluestone patio, underground sprinkler, large deck/balcony, open floor plan, walking distance to the Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club, only minutes from the Saugatuck Metro North train station, in-law/au pair apartment with separate entrance, four fireplaces, flagpole, stone walls, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, attached three-car garage, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths
SCHOOL: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High
ASSESSMENT: $4,122,100
TAX RATE: 16.86 mills
TAXES: $69,499
HOA FEE: $400/annually