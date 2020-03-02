On the Market: $12M Nantucket-style colonial home

This resort-like property sits along a private pond within easy walking distance of Southport Beach and and a Connecticut Audubon Society preserved space with a walking trail.

WESTPORT — A special property in Westport will have its owners living a resort lifestyle without booking a flight or hotel accommodations.

The gray Nantucket-style colonial house at 5 Hedley Farms Road gives its homeowners “the chance to live where they would vacation,” according to the listing agent.

It sits on a 7-plus-acre waterfront estate featuring a 20-by-45-foot heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool with a diving board, open air pool house with a 65-inch flat screen TV and half bath, an outdoor shower, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, eight-person hot tub, bluestone patios, and a Prolinks par three golf hole with a professional sand trap and two tee boxes.

The private 3-acre, aerated pond on which this property sits along provides additional recreational opportunities, including fishing and boating from the custom octagonal cedar dock, with a custom octagonal picnic table and kayak and canoe launch.

The pond attracts an incredible variety of water fowl and song birds. The surrounding property is conservation land protected under the auspices of Connecticut Audubon Society, and it includes a walking trail. The sanctuary entrance is at the end of the right-of-way just north of the junction of Hedley Farms Road and Sasco Creek Road.

For a change of pace, the homeowners can walk a very short distance to Southport Beach in neighboring Fairfield to sunbathe and swim in Long Island Sound. Or they can admire Long Island Sound from their own property. There are unobstructed water views of the pond and Sound from almost every one of this home’s 20 rooms. Climb to the 935-square-foot rooftop deck to enjoy dazzling views of the Fourth of July fireworks.

It is impossible to include every detail of this impressive stone, steel, shingle and wood house, which is located on a cul-de-sac in the Greens Farms neighborhood steps from the border of Fairfield. Its brochure is 34 pages long. Among its many highlights — beyond those already mentioned — are an elevator with an oak-paneled cab accessing three of the home’s four finished levels, Control4 “smart home” automation system, five wood-burning fireplaces with gas conversions, 10-foot ceilings on ground floor, paneled solid wood doors throughout, and custom millwork. Features don’t end there. The house has a Tyron purification system, 600-amp electrical service, and full-house Generac generator.

This architecturally dramatic home was custom designed by Franzen Associates. The steel-framed structure was built in 2014 for strength and hurricane resistance, and comprises 13,397 square feet of living space. Despite its massive size, the house was designed to create a space of privacy and comfort while also accommodating entertaining, whether on an intimate and grand scale. The banquet-sized formal dining room can accommodate 24 guests.

Real Estate Listings

The house has an office with custom-built mahogany paneling and cabinetry, as well as a den or library. On the lower level there is a movie theater with JVC projector to the 100-inch screen, in-wall surround sound speakers, tiered seating with 12 leather lounge chairs, and a snack bar with seating for four. This level also is plumbed and wired for wet bar, and has an exercise area with gym flooring over a hardwood floor.

It also is an ideal multigenerational home featuring eight bedrooms, eight full baths and four half baths. In a private wing, there is also a guest suite with two en suite bedrooms, a full kitchen, sitting area and balcony with inspiring water views.

In the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen, there is custom cabinetry, a Calacatta marble island with room for stools, a mosaic marble and glass stone feature over cooktop, under-cabinet lighting, a walk-in pantry with custom shelving, breakfast nook, and a door to the veranda and outdoor kitchen.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Nantucket-style colonial ADDRESS: 5 Hedley Farms Road PRICE: $12,900,000 ROOMS: 20 FEATURES: Water community, Prolinks par three golf hole with a professional sand trap and tee boxes, direct waterfront, private three-acre pond with custom cedar dock, pond views, elevator, 20’x45’ heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, open air pool house with a 65-inch flat screen TV, views of Long Island Sound, 935-square-foot roof top deck, 7.27-acre level and fully fenced property, fire pit, located on a private cul-de-sac, bluestone patio, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped, hot tub, easy walk to Southport Beach, proximity to Greens Farms and Southport Metro North train stations, only minutes to shopping in Westport and Fairfield, 12-person theatre, screened porch, veranda, balconies, optional wine cellar, 14 wall-mounted TVs are included, Thermopane windows, five fireplaces, generator, audio system, pre-wired for cable, central vacuum, electric dog fence, open floor plan, in-law or au pair suite, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, full finished walk-out basement, attic, wood shingle roof; attached four-car garage with built-in cabinetry, shelves and workbench; weather-proof exterior electrical outlets, semi-circular driveway, eight bedrooms, eight full and four half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $6,128,400 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $103,325

Several rooms have doors to porches and balconies, encouraging indoor-outdoor living. High-end appliances include a 48-inch Viking Professional gas range with six burners, griddle and double convection ovens. The butler’s pantry features custom cabinetry, a 30-inch Sub-Zero beverage refrigerator, and honed marble counter top with an ogee edge.

On the second floor, the master suite features a fireplace with marble surround and custom wood mantle, a private balcony, walk-in closet, and a spa-like Thassos White marble master bath with frameless glass Steamist steam shower and other amenities.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Leslie Clarke of Leslie Clarke Homes and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-984-1856 or Leslie.Clarke@raveis.com.