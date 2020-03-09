On the Market: $1.2M Weston estate a place of possibilities

The unique estate at 65 Kettle Creek Road in Lower Weston features a main house, guest house and accessory apartment on a beautifully landscaped 1.8-acre level and sloping property.

WESTON — The unique estate at 65 Kettle Creek Road in Lower Weston is a place of possibilities, creativity, natural beauty, recreation and relaxation.

The 1.8-acre level and sloping property features a main house, a private guest house and an accessory apartment above the two-car garage that could combine to create a family compound or fabulous weekend retreat.

The alternative is to provide housing for an au pair or in-laws in one of the outbuildings and a caretaker in the other, or use them as a source of income to cover property taxes. Both the guest house and apartment are legal rentals that can generate a substantial amount of income.

All three buildings have their own separate systems — septic, electric, well and other utilities — and the interiors of all three were recently painted. The guest house has one bedroom, an antiqued brick fireplace and a separate driveway. The apartment also has one bedroom. All combined, they offer 5,296 square feet of living space.

The 3,691-square-foot, dark gray colonial main residence has four bedrooms. It was built in 1929 and “is now a California-style open house thanks to the creativity of Peter Cadoux Architects. Its large windows frame spectacular colorful views during all four seasons, including distant views of Long Island Sound,” according to the co-listing agents.

California combines with a hint of European styling to provide comfortable indoor and outdoor spaces for living and entertaining. Lounge on the deck around the oversized heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, dine al fresco on one of the multiple terraces or patios, sip a beverage while enjoying a sunrise or sunset on the private balcony accessed from the master bedroom suite, or read a book on the window seat.

“The pool deck is the perfect spot to throw a party or daydream among the beach grasses. In the cooler months, enjoy the spectacular New England landscape,” the agents said.

This hidden gem sits behind cedar privacy fencing. The approach to the house is artistically designed with attractive stone walls, a red brick patio and gardens in front of the house. The professional landscaping continues around to the back of the house where there are also raised organic vegetable gardens.

Inside, the visual appeal continues with exposed hand-hewn beams, brick walls, and walls of windows that frame the landscaping outside. The family room features an oversized fireplace and doors on opposite walls to outdoor spaces.

As if this property and all its amenities were not enough, it is conveniently located minutes from the center of town, the Weston Public Library, public schools and Peter’s Weston Market. It is also only minutes from the Merritt Parkway in the opposite direction.

For information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Mary Ellen Gallagher and Karen Scott of KMS Partners and Compass; Gallagher at 203-216-0699 or maryellen.gallagher@compass.com, and Scott at 203-613-9200 or Karen.scott@compass.com.