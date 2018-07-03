New England Antique Colonial offers old time charm









































WESTPORT — Just over a century after the Declaration of Independence was ratified on July 4th in 1776 a colonial house was built at 326 Wilton Road, strangely enough in the Red Coat neighborhood. Colonists had battled the British, known as Red Coats for the color of their military uniforms, during the Revolutionary War including in the Compo Beach area of town where the Minuteman statue stands as a reminder of the conflict.

The white clapboard antique house with black shutters was built in 1880 and was renovated and expanded in later years. In fact, this house actually has two master bedroom suites. The first is in the original part of the house and the second one is in a new wing above the garage. It was added about 20 years ago and features a huge sitting room, French doors to a private balcony, and two baths; one has a shower and the other has a shower and a bath tub. The latter bath is very feminine and is designed in the style of Laura Ashley.

Some people’s tastes may not lean toward that flowery style but the house is ready to move right into or ready for the next owners to add their own personal touch, the agent said.

This New England home offers a mix of “old time charm and modern amenities” in its 3,396 square feet of living space, according to the listing agent. Although it sits along busy Wilton Road (Route 33) the house and level property of just over an acre are quiet, the agent said, because the house is protected by fencing and lush landscaping which buffers traffic noise. One of the owners is a gardener and the property reflects that with its many perennials as well as mature trees and open lawn. Come next spring there will be an explosion of color from the more than 700 tulip bulbs planted on the property, about 300 of which are on the outside of the fence so motorists passing by also get to enjoy their beauty.

The fact that the house is on Wilton Road has its advantages. It is only a half mile from the Merritt Parkway. It is walking distance to The Country Store and Deli and gas station at the intersection of Wilton Road and Newtown Turnpike. It is convenient to downtown Westport, and the commuter bus to the Saugatuck train station nearby.

The paved driveway leads to the attached two-car garage and to a slate path to the red front door. Inside, the formal living room features a red brick fireplace with a white wood mantel and built-in shelving. Fireplaces are also found in the formal dining room and one of the secondary bedrooms. All of them are in working order. The dining room fireplace comprises fieldstone. This room also has French doors to the large, two-tiered wooden deck; “perfect for entertaining,” the agent said.

In the eat-in kitchen there is terra cotta tile flooring, a center island, granite counters, a wet bar area that has glass-front cabinetry with interior lighting, floor-to-ceiling pantry cabinets. French doors access the deck. A third set of French doors in the small family room also access the deck. The family room has two closets and built-ins.

On the second floor, the newer master suite features a nine-foot-plus vaulted ceiling, skylights, walk-in closet, the two full baths, a sitting area, and steps down to the bedroom. The other master, which would be a great guest suite, has its own full bath and dressing room. One of the remaining two bedrooms is used as an office.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Antique Colonial ADDRESS: 326 Wilton Road PRICE: $1,149,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 1.08-acre level property, professionally landscaped, gardens, more than 700 tulips, balcony, wood deck, commuter bus to Westport train station nearby, convenient to the Merritt Parkway, three fireplaces, exterior lighting, shed, skylights, well-insulated house, room for a pool, attached two-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and heating system, 50-gallon water heater tank, full partially finished basement, attic, four bedrooms, five full baths SCHOOL: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $696,600 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills (mill rate remains the same for the new tax year) TAXES: $11,745

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Viveka Kjellgren of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-984-2499 or Viveka.Kjellgren@raveis.com.