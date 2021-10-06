Modern Westport house 'blends indoor and outdoor living spaces'

WESTPORT —The home at 3 Hitchcock Road fully embraces the mid-century modern aesthetic, incorporating interesting geometric planes and walls of windows to coax light and the tranquil beauty of nature inside.
Custom designed and rebuilt in 2008 by the home’s owner, an award-winning photographer, the current home is an environmentally friendly open concept offering “modern design with European aesthetic that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living spaces,” said listing agent Brett Lieberman, of The Riverside Realty Group.