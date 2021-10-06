Modern Westport house 'blends indoor and outdoor living spaces'

WESTPORT —The home at 3 Hitchcock Road fully embraces the mid-century modern aesthetic, incorporating interesting geometric planes and walls of windows to coax light and the tranquil beauty of nature inside.

Custom designed and rebuilt in 2008 by the home’s owner, an award-winning photographer, the current home is an environmentally friendly open concept offering “modern design with European aesthetic that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living spaces,” said listing agent Brett Lieberman, of The Riverside Realty Group.

Originally built in 1956, the 14-room home offers 6,396 square feet of living space on a full acre. Multiple sliders and walls of glass interplay with the picturesque property and pool.

Outdoor entertaining options include a covered dining room for al fresco meals, a patio lounge and a front porch, as well as a deck poolside.

The chef’s kitchen includes a Thermador refrigerator, European appliances and a 13-foot granite island.

The flexible floor plan has four or five bedrooms and several options for a home office, bar or den and library, as well as a large family room with an Epson projector.

The primary suite includes a bedroom, bath and large closet/dressing area. About 800 square feet on the third level with a staircase and subfloor could be finished for additional living space.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Modern ADDRESS: 3 Hitchcock Road, Westport PRICE: $2,595,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: Mid-century modern completely rebuilt in 2008 on cul-de-sac, comprehensive security system, covered outdoor dining, patio/lounge, chef's kitchen, European appliances, Epson projector, three-car garage, heated gunite pool, central air, library, balcony, walls of glass, Nest thermostats SCHOOLS: Long Lots, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $1,079,100 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $18,032 See More Collapse

The rebuild was completed in 2008 and 2019 and incorporated high-grade materials, including ipe floors and decks. The 2019 work included a new metal gable roof and attic space, a dining room and bedroom extension with balcony and a new bathroom.

The home comes with a three-car garage with glass doors and a heated, gunite pool with autocover that is accessible via the family room.

This house is on the market for nearly $2.6 million.

