WESTPORT — Built in 1969, the four-bedroom home at 5 Longview Road has lovely 180-degree water views paired with a mid-century modern vibe that’s so in vogue.

“Mid-century modern homes are unique, yet historic and oh so cool,” said Linda Durakis, a listing agent for The Riverside Realty Group, who is also the homeowner. “It’s kind of like living in a work of art. With huge windows and lots of natural materials, this style home helps people reconnect with nature.”

She and her husband, a high-end residential builder, love watching the sunsets from their patio.

“The sky at sunset lights up with infinite shades of pinks, purples and oranges,” she said. “It’s breathtaking.”

Perched up a hill, the home offers an open floor plan on one level and is a short walk from Compo Beach. Recent updates include heating and air conditioning systems and a sewer hook-up. Those, combined with the stone wall and terraced, statement landscaping, provide entertaining possibilities on the one-acre property.

The grounds also include a private pool and spa area surrounded by mature border plantings and the home could be expanded with a second level and/or upper decks.

Many of the 11 rooms feature high and vaulted ceilings and large windows to take advantage of natural light and the commanding views of the Long Island Sound. A large gym on the lower level has pool access for a seamless indoor/outdoor feel.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ranch ADDRESS: 5 Longview Road, Westport PRICE: $3,999,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: Four-bedroom home on one acre, water views, heated, in-ground pool with spa, great room with balcony, all bathrooms en suite, rec/playroom, hardwood floors, central air, full fencing, patio, stone walls, terraces, two-car attached garage SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $1,997,300 MILL RATE: 18.070 TAXES: $36,091

The home’s ample bedrooms are all en suite and the primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet, wall-to-wall carpeting and a whirlpool tub. A 33-foot-by-22-foot great room offers a cathedral ceiling, a balcony and hardwood flooring.

This house is on the market for nearly $4 million.

For details contact Linda Durakis, of The Riverside Realty Group, at 203-856-4603 or linda@theriversiderealtygroup.com.