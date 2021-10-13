Skip to main content
Real Estate

Gourmet kitchen heart of this Weston home

Meredith Guinness
21 11 O'Clock Road, Weston, Conn.
21 11 O’Clock Road, Weston, Conn.

CT Plans / Contributed photo

WESTON — The Colonial at 21 11 O’Clock Road boasts all the rural comforts of Weston, while benefiting from a convenient location not far from the heart of bustling Westport.

The center of the home is the new chef’s kitchen, which was designed by Nukitchen and boasts professional appliances including a 42-inch SubZero, Wolf range, steam oven and microwave, quartz countertops and a Blanco Silgranit sink with touchless faucet. The kitchen flows out onto the home’s deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

“You don’t often find a kitchen of this caliber in a home within this price range,” said Mary Ann Lindwall, listing agent for The Riverside Realty Group. “It’s just spectacular.”

Built in 1967, the home features a front-to-back formal living room, dining room and a family room, as well as a large office with built-ins and new carpeting on the first level.

“The open-flow floor plan provides ample entertaining space and the light-filled interior creates a welcoming and serene escape from the daily bustle,” Lindwall said.

Four family bedrooms with hardwood floors are upstairs. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet with en suite bathroom.

The walk-out lower level offers an additional office with exterior access. Also included are a playroom or den, laundry room, mudroom and access to the two-car garage.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE

STYLE: Colonial

ADDRESS: 21 11 O'Clock Road, Weston

PRICE: $1,049,000

NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9

FEATURES: Four-bedroom, 4,408-square-foot home on 2.07 acres, new gourmet kitchen, deck, hardwood floors, two-car attached garage, central air, security system

SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt, Weston, Weston

ASSESSMENT: $446,570

MILL RATE: 32.37

TAXES: $14,701

This house is on the market for nearly $1.05 million.

For details contact Mary Ann Lindwall of The Riverside Realty Group at 203-451-9502 or maryann@theriversiderealtygroup.com.
