Gourmet kitchen heart of this Weston home

WESTON — The Colonial at 21 11 O’Clock Road boasts all the rural comforts of Weston, while benefiting from a convenient location not far from the heart of bustling Westport.

The center of the home is the new chef’s kitchen, which was designed by Nukitchen and boasts professional appliances including a 42-inch SubZero, Wolf range, steam oven and microwave, quartz countertops and a Blanco Silgranit sink with touchless faucet. The kitchen flows out onto the home’s deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining.