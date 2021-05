The following property transfers took place in Westport for the period of April 19 to April 30.

7 Rebel Road: Kristen A. and Jonathan M. Hantler to Roni Keller, $1,550,000

10 Island Way: Andrew M. Coats and Wendy Fox to Stuart and Teri Rogers, $2,050,000

76 Riverside Avenue: Richard J. and Beverly J. Bailey to Kevin and Brigid McCaffrey, $1,230,000

2 Oak Ridge Park: Mark D. Phillips to Coastal Luxury Homes LLC, $1,050,000

61 Regents Park: Karen J. and Bradley T. Schwartz to Margo Tutun, $808,000

18 Maple Ave North: Jonathan K. Bullard and Dale C. Fredston to Maple 18 Real Estate LLC, $800,000

6 Terra Nova Circle: Miriam Shaked to John and Sandra Bird, $1,150,000

24 Calumet Lane: Andrew L. Hunt and Carrie L. Cromwell Hunt to Pablo Prieto Munoz and Sarah Prieto, $2,350,000

5 Farnham Court: Neal E. and Michelle C. Seideman to Robert H. Rosenzweig and Mary C. Adams, $1,575,000

106 Greens Farms Road: Charles Schemera to Scott Richard and Vanessa Mikuszewski, $1,055,000

40 Easton Road: Rakesh and Preeti Dewan to Kristy Labib and Michel Ohara, $1,250,000

15 Beechwood Lane: Estate of Kenneth Ray Wolfe Jr. to 15 Beechwood Lane LLC, $800,000

15 High Point Road: U.S. Bank Trust N A Tr to Joshua D. Dotson, $1,400,000

98 Compo Road South: Alison Bricken to Oliver Parman and Rachel Markus, $1,289,000

4A Baker Avenue: Jack Dewitt and Kim Druckenmiller to Steve and April Turner, $1,650,000

15 Sycamore Drive: Harold F. and Laura D. Teran to Jonathan R. and Lauren A. Good, $2,200,000

5 Hermit Court: Buntemu LLC to 5 Hermit LLC, $700,000

5 Kirock Place: Dorothy E. D. Hayes to Joseph A. Barna, $565,000

12 Whitney Glen Drive: Annie Delouya to Joanne K. Crawley, $501,000

1 Crestwood Road: 1 Crestwood Road L L C to Angelo and Lisa Termine, $1,000,000

7 Sunnyside Lane: Sulabha H. Grant to 7 Sunnyside Revocable Trust, $2,500,000

6 Hogan Trail: Aurelien and Severine Pichon to Tyndale and Andrew J. Bloom, $1,200,000

6 Willowbrook Drive: Daniel D. and Elizabeth Zielke to Andrew and Renee Livanos, $855,000

8 Punch Bowl Drive: Adrienne Kaye, Trustee, to 37 Bermuda Road LLC, $550,000, 50 percent interest

32 Reichert Circle: Richard Lawson to Katherine Arango and Arkadiusz Adamczyk, $375,000, 50 percent interest

113 Harvest Commons: Marcia Noonan to Alison Bricken, $384,062.50, 50 percent interest

113 Harvest Commons: Estate of David J. Noonan to Alison Bricken, $384.062.50, 50 percent interest