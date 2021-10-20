$7.5M Westport home prioritizes waterviews, offers a living roof

WESTPORT — Some think of it as the beginning of Beachside Avenue; some see it as the end of the leafy waterside Gold Coast where Westport meets Fairfield.

Either way, the highly visible corner that was once home to the Tirreno Family home built in 1915 has been transformed into a four-bedroom “ultra-contemporary” house that is sure to catch eyes at 131 Beachside Ave.

“Famed architect Roger Ferris of Roger Ferris + Partners wanted to maximize views of the Long Island Sound, Southport Beach and the surrounding protected coastal habitat,” said listing agent Jenny Bentley, of The Riverside Realty Group. It’s “a sculptural tribute to the architect’s commitment to minimalist design.”

Known for his full-height glass walls, steel and louvred structures, Ferris sited the home to optimize light exposure from every space, Bentley said.

Set on 0.61-acre, the new home includes 4,250 square feet of indoor space as well as 3,250 square feet of exterior space, including a large rooftop deck accessible through a retractable glass ceiling.

The open first floor includes a state-of-the-art Bulthaup kitchen and a living and dining room and office, all with water views. The space features custom millwork, European live sawn oak hardwood floors and a floor-to-ceiling wall of bookmarked quartz with a fireplace.

The primary bedroom suite includes 270-degree water views. Three additional family bedrooms are ensuite and the second floor also includes a laundry room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 131 Beachside Avenue, Westport PRICE: $7,500,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: Four-bedroom home on 0.61-acre of professionally landscaped property, heated saltwater gunite pool, water views, hardwood floors, wet bar, balcony/deck, four full, one half baths, fireplace, central air, passive solar, underground sprinkler, full basement with walk-out, two-car garage SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $3,288,600 MILL RATE: 18.07 TAXES: $58,341 See More Collapse

The living roof feature Sedum plantings that offer changing color with the seasons. The deck has been reinforced to support a hot tub and IPE floating paneled floor and glass railing surround the space, offering unobstructed views.

The lower level offers a two-car garage and the property features an unusual custom round saltwater pool that may be reached by either the stairs or an elevator.

This house is on the market for $7.5 million.

