WESTPORT —The silver-gray home at 14 Compo Hill Road is a classic 1950s beach house completely re-imagined in 2021 with an open, relaxed feel that makes good use of the ample natural light.

The home is a short stroll to the sands of Compo Beach, within walking distance to the playground, beach and pickleball courts, said listing agent Michelle Genovesi, of William Raveis Real Estate.

“I love this turnkey modern home in the heart of Compo Beach,” she said. “If you’re not enjoying your morning coffee on the private deck or porch, how great is it to grab a coffee at the neighborhood eatery… and walk along the beach? And Longshore Country Club is a short bike ride away.”

A wrap-around porch surrounds the front door, which opens to an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining and living spaces, the last of which features a new gas fireplace and window seat. The kitchen offers new counter tops and high-end appliances.

Working from home is an option as the first floor features a study with a nearby full bathroom. Glass doors from the living room lead to the private backyard and professionally landscaped garden.

The primary bedroom suite on the second level features a vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and a private deck with water views. The suite’s bathroom includes a glass-enclosed shower and the walk-in closet has many built-ins.

An additional family bedroom with bath completes the second floor.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 14 Compo Hill Road, Westport PRICE: $2,295,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 6 FEATURES: Two gas fireplaces, en-suite master bedroom, professional landscaping, balcony, covered deck, underground sprinkler, central air, new metal roof, attached garage, walk to beach SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $969,800 MILL RATE: 18.07 TAXES: $17,524 See More Collapse

The finished lower level offers a full bathroom and space for a playroom, home gym or game room.

This house is on the market for nearly $2.3 million.

For details contact Michelle Genovesi of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-7653 or michelle@michelleandcompany.com.