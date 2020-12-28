Woog's World: We started 2020 with no idea

One year ago today we headed to large, festive open house parties (or headed back, hungover, from a large, festive night in New York). We ate, drank and wished each other a happy new year. We had no idea what was coming.
One day earlier – on Dec. 31, the last day of the decade – Chinese authorities acknowledged dozens of cases of a new virus. Though there was no evidence the virus spread easily, health officials were monitoring it closely. It seemed confined to Wuhan – a city most Americans had never heard of, despite its population of 11 million.