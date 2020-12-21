Woog's World: Sending 2020 off with a poem

‘Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the ‘Port
Each student was huddled in a tiny cohort
In-person and online, hybrid education
Was the way they all learned (it was not a vacation)
They logged on, they Zoomed, they studied and scrolled
At Staples and Bedford (not Coleytown – mold)
And even the wee ones – elementary schoolers
Had no days off (they’re not Ferris Buellers)
So though COVID came calling early last spring
Our scholars prevailed through near everything.
So did our parents, now stuck in their houses
(In sweatpants and PJs – no jackets or blouses)
They forsook the office – no New York commute
No longer a slave to the Metro-North toot
Instead they’re remote, work-from-home employees
But don’t think it’s easy; it’s surely no breeze
To lead meetings by laptop, and study those spreadsheets
And respond to all emails and Slack chats and tweets
While cooking and cleaning and going berserk
As a substitute teacher – it’s all so much work!