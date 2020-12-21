Woog's World: Sending 2020 off with a poem

‘Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the ‘Port

Each student was huddled in a tiny cohort

In-person and online, hybrid education

Was the way they all learned (it was not a vacation)

They logged on, they Zoomed, they studied and scrolled

At Staples and Bedford (not Coleytown – mold)

And even the wee ones – elementary schoolers

Had no days off (they’re not Ferris Buellers)

So though COVID came calling early last spring

Our scholars prevailed through near everything.

So did our parents, now stuck in their houses

(In sweatpants and PJs – no jackets or blouses)

They forsook the office – no New York commute

No longer a slave to the Metro-North toot

Instead they’re remote, work-from-home employees

But don’t think it’s easy; it’s surely no breeze

To lead meetings by laptop, and study those spreadsheets

And respond to all emails and Slack chats and tweets

While cooking and cleaning and going berserk

As a substitute teacher – it’s all so much work!

Who knew back in March that the virus would stay

We thought (like the Donald) it would just go away.

It didn’t, of course, so traditions were scuttled

We had nothing to do; the town was befuddled

No marching so proudly Memorial Day

No welcoming summer the last Monday in May

No fireworks or flags on the 4th of July

(Well, in Westport it’s earlier – please don’t ask why)

No Winslow Park Dog Fest or Saugatuck Slice

No Levitt, no Playhouse – that was the price

We paid for the spread of the COVID-19

A pandemic unlike the world’s ever seen

It’s lethal, insidious – it’s really the worst

And we were a leader – it hit Westport first

We became super-spreaders (and begged the state’s pardon)

Long before that day in the White House Rose Garden.

But soon we were all masked up to the gills

To ward off the cough, the fever, the chills

Keep your distance! we heard – It’s six feet at least

To fend off and conquer this virus, this beast

We socially distanced, did curbside and takeout

We bumped elbows, did air hugs – can’t even make out

No Thanksgiving dinner, no visits with Granny

The world was surreal; it felt so uncanny

To see shops so uncrowded, and restaurants half-filled

Our town changed so much; we were saddened and baffled

To think that a bit of invisible dust

Could render the entire economy bust

(Well, except for one sector – when the rest of life fizzled

Sales went through the roof – real estate sizzled).

But all was not dark, nor gloom and despair

Some bright lights shone if you looked here and there

For families together, the time was not wasted

We gathered for meals; kids helped (cooked and basted)

We played board games and music, went out on our bikes

We took road walks and beach strolls and even long hikes

We sat on the sofa (together!) and chilled

To Netflix and Disney; our lives were so filled

With movies and of course binge-watching TV

Who knew there was so much good stuff we could see?

But don’t think that the lockdown was all hunky dory

The past nine months were a whole other story

Of sadness and badness, and so much we’ve lost

Corona exacted a terrible cost

Yet right there amid the struggle and grief

Westport has stood tall; we’ve offered relief

We’ve run all kinds of errands, gone to the store,

Made meals, sewn masks, and done so much more

We drew signs, rang bells, and banged all those pots

Alone it was not much; together, ‘twas lots

When the days seemed their darkest, we rallied as one

Now the race for the vaccine at last has been won.

So as we look back on the year 2020

With hindsight we see it’s delivered us plenty

It tested our town’s grit, guts and resolve

We had no idea we could grow and evolve

Come together and face such a fierce faceless foe

With potential to bring such unspeakable woe

But face it we did, from March through December

And today as we look on the year and remember

All we went through – we did it! And did it together

(Not to mention Isaias – we weathered the weather)

So now as the calendar turns a new page

It’s time for some words from this Westport News sage:

“We’re ready to welcome the year ‘21

May it bring health and happiness – and way way more fun!”

