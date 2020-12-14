Woog's World: Atypical December brings gift of reflection and gratitude

If this was a normal December, I’d be out to dinner for holiday meals. Those are always wonderful, relaxing times. This really is a special time of year.
If this was a normal December, I’d look forward to traditional parties. Many faces are familiar; there are always people I haven’t seen in years too. My favorite is at a historic home near downtown. It’s always decorated beautifully, the food is fantastic and there’s a fine mix of ages. The younger ones are Staples music alumni and they share their voices with us.