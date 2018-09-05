Yemeni forces wound 7 at protest over price hikes

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say security forces have dispersed hundreds of protesters rallying against the government and a Saudi-led coalition over the deteriorating economy in the war-torn country, wounding at least seven of them.

Wednesday's demonstration in the western Hadramawt province was held to protest price hikes linked to the weakening local currency. The officials say protesters blocked roads and burned tires.

The Yemeni rial has lost more than half its value since the country was plunged into civil war in March 2015. The Saudi-led coalition is battling Iran-aligned rebels known as Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.