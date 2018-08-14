Photo: Shakil Adil, AP
A girl gets her face painted with colors of the national flag to celebrate the 71st Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Pakistanis commemorated its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. less
Photo: Shakil Adil, AP
Pakistan youth ride on a motorbike with a huge national flag during rally to mark the country's Independence Day, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. The anniversary comes amid political change with a new government taking over this week following the July 25 general elections. Pakistan gained independence when British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947. less
Photo: Anjum Naveed, AP
People celebrate to mark the country's Independence Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. Millions of Pakistanis celebrate the 71st Independence Day from British rule.
Photo: K.M. Chaudary, AP
Soldiers of Pakistan Navy play the national anthem at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to celebrate the 71st Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Pakistanis commemorated its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. less
Photo: Shakil Adil, AP
Students visit the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to celebrate the 71st Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Pakistanis commemorated its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. less
Photo: Shakil Adil, AP
People buy national flags, badges and related merchandise to celebrate the 71st Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Pakistanis will celebrate on Aug. 14, to commemorate its independence in 1947 from British colonial rule. less
Photo: Shakil Adil, AP
People celebrate to mark the country's Independence Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. Millions of Pakistanis celebrate the 71st Independence Day from British rule.
Photo: K.M. Chaudary, AP
Students visit the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to celebrate the 71st Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Pakistanis commemorated its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. less
Photo: Shakil Adil, AP
People with national flags participate in a rally to mark the country's Independence Day, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. The anniversary comes amid political change with a new government taking over this week following the July 25 general elections. Pakistan gained independence when British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947. less
Photo: Anjum Naveed, AP
People with national flags participate in a rally to mark the country's Independence Day, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. The anniversary comes amid political change with a new government taking over this week following the July 25 general elections. Pakistan gained independence when British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947. less
Photo: Anjum Naveed, AP
People with national flags participate in a rally to mark the country's Independence Day, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. Millions of Pakistanis celebrated the 71st Independence Day from British colonial rule. less
Photo: Anjum Naveed, AP

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has kicked off a day of celebrations marking the country's 71 years of statehood and independence.

This year, the anniversary comes amid political change with a new government taking over following the July 25 general elections. Pakistan's former cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan is to become the next prime minister.

President Mamnoon Hussain hoisted the national flag at a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday while Pakistanis across the country raised the banner at their homes and on their cars.

Fireworks erupted over the capital, Islamabad, at midnight on Monday, ushering in the festivities. During the day, gun salutes were held in Islamabad and the four provincial capitals.

Festive rallies and school functions were also taking place.

Pakistan gained independence when British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947.