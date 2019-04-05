With Israel election in sight, Netanyahu stumps with Trump

FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump hold up the signed proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights at the White House in Washington. In a tight race for re-election, Netanyahu has gotten a welcome lift from his friend in the White House. Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the opening of the U.S. Embassy there, his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the decision to slash U.S. aid to the Palestinians are popular among Israelis.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister has gotten a welcome lift from his friend in the White House as he finds himself in a tight race for re-election.

Benjamin Netanyahu's campaign speeches, billboards and social media videos all heavily feature President Donald Trump's image, statements and pro-Israel actions as endorsements of the long-seated prime minister.

Netanyahu has drawn inspiration from Trump, dismissing a corruption case against him as a "witch hunt." Also, his Likud party has launched a weekly webcast to counter what it claims is "fake news" broadcast by mainstream media.

For Netanyahu, the close ties with Trump are a welcome change after eight frosty years with the Obama administration, which repeatedly clashed with the prime minister over his policies toward the Palestinians and his opposition to the nuclear agreement with Iran.