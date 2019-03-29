Wife of ex-Interpol president dismisses allegations

PARIS (AP) — The wife of the detained former Interpol president expelled this week from China's ruling Communist Party is reiterating calls for proof that he is still alive.

In her first comments about his expulsion, Meng Hongwei's wife said corruption allegations leveled by Chinese officials in stripping her husband of his party membership were "vague" and "uncorroborated."

Meng's four-year mandate as Interpol president was cut short when he was detained last October during a visit to China from the police agency's headquarters in France.

At the time, Meng was also one of China's vice ministers of public security.

Expulsion from the party is usually the last step before trial.

His wife, Grace Meng, has remained in France with their two boys.