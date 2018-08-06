Watchdog says Australia lawmakers increasingly exploit race

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's racism watchdog says the country is experiencing a resurgence in lawmakers exploiting race to advance political agendas and listed ethnic Chinese and Sudanese among minorities who are suffering.

Tom Soutphommasane said on Monday in the final speech of his five-year tenure as race discrimination commissioner that as politicians take advantage of voter fears of some ethnic groups, sections of Australian media are exploiting racism to earn revenue from racist audiences.

Conservative government Sen. Eric Abetz said Soutphommasane's speech was an example of him "pushing his ideology at the expense of good public policy."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull often describes Australia as the most successful multicultural society in the world.

But public debate has heightened about the rate of population growth and how some ethnic groups are blending in.