Vietnam, China urge restraint in disputes in S. China Sea

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam and China have called for restraint in resolving disputes in the South China Sea.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing with his Chinese counterpart Sunday, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said the two countries should manage the disputes and not expand them.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said settling maritime disputes is very important for the development of bilateral relations.

Wang's visit comes a week after Vietnam reportedly halted a major oil drilling project following pressure from China.