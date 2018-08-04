https://www.westport-news.com/news/world/article/Venezuelan-president-speech-cut-short-in-panic-13132376.php
Venezuelan president speech cut short in panic
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — State television is showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech and hundreds of soldiers present breaking ranks scattering.
Maduro spoke Saturday in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard's 81 anniversary.
Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.
A video shows Celia Flores wince and look up after a sound.
The soldiers lined up in ranks then begin running.
The transmission was cut without explanation.
Officials have not commented.
View Comments