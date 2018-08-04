Venezuelan president speech cut short in panic

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — State television is showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech and hundreds of soldiers present breaking ranks scattering.

Maduro spoke Saturday in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard's 81 anniversary.

Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

A video shows Celia Flores wince and look up after a sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then begin running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

Officials have not commented.