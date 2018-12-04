Venezuelan president arrives in Moscow seeking support

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gives a thumbs up next to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a joint press conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a one-day official visit after attending the G20 in Argentina.

MOSCOW (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Russia, looking for support amid a spiraling economic crisis.

Maduro, who landed in Moscow Tuesday, is set to have talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin the following day.

The United States and some European nations have sanctioned Maduro's administration in an attempt to pressure Venezuela into making a return to democratic ways.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said Russia will express its support for a peaceful dialogue in Venezuela, adding that all of the country's "internal political problems must be settled through an open dialogue between political forces."

He emphasized that "any outside pressure on Maduro's government is counterproductive and won't help to calm the situation and establish stability."

Ushakov added that Putin and Maduro will also discuss cooperation in the oil sector.