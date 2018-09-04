Venezuela launches airlift for migrants to return home

Venezuelans who recently moved to Peru wait outside the Venezuelan embassy to try to get on a list for a government-financed flight home, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Some of the migrants said they prefer to return because they haven't found work or the working conditions were not what they expected in Peru. less Venezuelans who recently moved to Peru wait outside the Venezuelan embassy to try to get on a list for a government-financed flight home, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Some of the migrants said they ... more Photo: Martin Mejia, AP

Venezuelan migrant Francy Rodriguez, 26, who worked in accounting in Venezuela and now cleans homes in Peru, waits in line outside her embassy in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Rodriguez, a mother of a 2-year-old who moved to Lima at the start of the year, said she can't afford to pay someone to watch her daughter while she works as a maid, so is returning home where she has family. less Venezuelan migrant Francy Rodriguez, 26, who worked in accounting in Venezuela and now cleans homes in Peru, waits in line outside her embassy in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Rodriguez, a mother of a ... more Photo: Martin Mejia, AP

A Venezuelan embassy employee, behind right, reads the names of people who have already applied to get on a government-financed flight home, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Some of the migrants said they prefer to return because they haven't found work or the working conditions were not what they expected in Peru. less A Venezuelan embassy employee, behind right, reads the names of people who have already applied to get on a government-financed flight home, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Some of the migrants said they ... more Photo: Martin Mejia, AP







LIMA, Peru (AP) — Some 300 Venezuelans have gathered outside of their country's embassy shouting "We want to leave!" after President Nicolas Maduro offered to airlift migrants seeking to return home.

The government's unveiling of the "Return to the Homeland Plan" comes as regional diplomats prepare to meet Wednesday in Washington at a special session of the Organization of States to discuss Venezuela's migration crisis.

Maduro's aides said that the first planeloads of migrants would be arriving this week to Caracas from Ecuador and Peru.

The United Nations says more than 2.3 million Venezuelans have fled the country as the country's economic and social crisis has worsened in the past three years. Venezuela's government disputes those figures and says its enemies are looking to justify a foreign military intervention.