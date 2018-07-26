Ugandan court backs age law benefiting longtime president

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A court in Uganda has validated a law that removed an age limit for the country's presidents and cleared the way for President Yoweri Museveni to remain in power.

Three of five judges on the panel rejected a legal challenge to a constitutional amendment that jettisoned a clause preventing anyone 75 and above from holding the presidency.

Museveni, who is 73 now and backed the amendment, would have been ineligible to run again when his current term expires in 2021.

Many Ugandans opposed the change. Opposition lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to filibuster proceedings before the age limit was removed.

Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security, took power by force in 1986.

Although his critics accuse him of wanting to rule for life, Museveni's supporters say he is the best likely candidate in the next election.