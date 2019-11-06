US official says Moon-Abe meeting was 'encouraging sign'

In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center right, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center left, ahead of the ASEAN+3 Summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP) less In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center right, talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center left, ahead of the ASEAN+3 Summit in ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close US official says Moon-Abe meeting was 'encouraging sign' 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A senior U.S. official says an unexpected meeting this week between the leaders of South Korea and Japan was an "encouraging sign" that the Asian U.S. allies are on track to improve a relationship strained by deep rows over trade and history.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Affairs David Stilwell spoke Wednesday after meeting South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa in Seoul.

Stilwell's visit comes weeks before the expiration of a military intelligence-sharing agreement between South Korea and Japan that Seoul has threatened to end in retaliation for Tokyo's moves to tighten controls on exports to its neighbor.

Following an angry reaction from the Trump administration, Seoul said it could reconsider if Japan relists South Korea as a favored trade partner.