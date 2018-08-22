US commander says pressure key to nuclear diplomacy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The commander of U.S. forces in South Korea says he is cautiously optimistic that nuclear diplomacy will work out with North Korea. But he also says that Seoul and Washington must continue to apply pressure so that "there's not a reason or even an ability" for the North to back out.

Gen. Vincent Brooks told reporters Wednesday that reports about continuing nuclear and missile development activities in North Korea shows that Pyongyang currently lacks confidence that it can take real steps toward denuclearization and still be safe.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit with President Donald Trump in June. They issued aspirations for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when or how it would occur.