US, South Korea hold ceremony to return home war remains

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea have held a ceremony to return home the remains of two servicemen killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Seoul's Defense Ministry said Friday that the remains of an unidentified and presumably American soldier found in South Korea in 2016 will be sent to the United States.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military has brought to Seoul the remains of a South Korean soldier found in North Korea in 2001 during a joint search between the United States and North Korea.

The ceremony came a day after talks between the United States and North Korea over the return of U.S. war remains were postponed. Seoul's Foreign Ministry says the North requested talks at a higher level.