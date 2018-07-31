UN calls on neighbors to receive those fleeing Nicaragua

RIVAS, Nicaragua (AP) — The United Nations says thousands of people are fleeing political violence and rights violations in Nicaragua.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights called on other nations Tuesday to help Costa Rica, which has had to handle thousands of requests for asylum.

The office said Costa Rica is receiving about 200 asylum applications per day.

Costa Rica says nearly 8,000 Nicaraguans have filed asylum claims since anti-government protests began in April.

The office said "some 15,000 more have been given appointments for later registration as the national processing capacities have been overwhelmed."

Increased claims have also been detected in Panama, Mexico and the U.S.

The Nicaraguan Pro-Human Rights Association says almost 450 people have been killed since the protests began.