UK top diplomat warns no Brexit deal 'now a very real risk'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and his counterpart from Britain Jeremy Hunt, left, brief the media after a meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 23, 2018.

BERLIN (AP) — Britain's top diplomat is warning that the country could crash out of the European Union next year without an agreement on future relations with Brussels, causing economic and political damage on both sides.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he told his German counterpart in Berlin on Monday that "when it comes to Brexit there is now a very real risk of a Brexit 'no deal' by accident."

Hunt said that in Britain's view it appeared that the European Commission, which is leading negotiations, was waiting for London "to blink." He insisted "that's not going to happen."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his country "doesn't want a disorderly Brexit. We want a deal."

The EU parliament and national parliaments of EU nations need to ratify a deal before Britain leaves in March.