UK's May warns rebels: it's my Brexit agreement or no deal

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Qatar's emir at 10 Downing Street in London. May has told the BBC in an interview scheduled for broadcast Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that she gets “irritated” by the debate over her leadership during Brexit negotiations. (Matt Dunham, Pool Photo via AP, File) less FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Qatar's emir at 10 Downing Street in London. May has told the BBC in an interview ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UK's May warns rebels: it's my Brexit agreement or no deal 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting back against opponents of her blueprint for Brexit, saying Parliament will have to choose between her proposal and crashing out of the European Union without a deal.

May said Monday on the BBC that if rebel lawmakers shoot down a deal between her government and the EU, "the alternative to that will be having no deal."

With just over six months until Britain is due to leave the 28-nation EU on March 29, May's Conservative government remains divided over how close an economic relationship to seek with the bloc.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who says Britain should make a clean break with the EU, wrote in Monday's Daily Telegraph that May's Brexit negotiations were heading for a "spectacular political car crash."