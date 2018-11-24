UK's May travels to Brussels for Brexit summit

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons about the Brexit split from Europe, in London Thursday Nov. 22, 2018. Addressing the House of Commons after publication of a draft political declaration on post-Brexit relations with the EU, May faced wide-ranging criticism from skeptical lawmakers Thursday.

BRUSSELS (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is kicking off a big Brexit weekend as she travels to the European Union headquarters in Brussels for talks on Saturday with key leaders.

Spanish objections over the status of Gibraltar — the tiny territory ceded to Britain in 1713 but is still claimed by Spain — is the only dispute left hanging ahead of Sunday's summit of EU leaders.

May will meet with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Council President Donald Tusk in the evening.

May hopes to leave Brussels on Sunday with a firm agreement on the withdrawal terms for Britain's departure from the EU on March 29, as well as a comprehensive negotiating text on how future relations should look like once both sides agree on a trade agreement.