UK's Conservative Party to choose new leader by late July

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo Britain's then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson waves to the media as he arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. A British judge has ruled that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will be summoned to court to answer questions about his possible misconduct in public office during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016.

LONDON (AP) — Britain's governing Conservative Party has set out its timetable for choosing a new leader, aiming to replace Theresa May as prime minister by the last week of July.

May is stepping down as party leader on Friday after failing to secure Parliament's backing for her Brexit deal.

Party officials say nominations for leader will close on Monday. Eleven lawmakers are running so far.

Lawmakers will hold a ballot on June 13, with any candidates who do not get at least 5% of votes dropping out. Further rounds will be held on June 18, 19 and 20, with the least popular candidate dropping out each time.

The final two candidates will be put to a postal ballot of about 160,000 Conservative members, with the winner announced the week of July 22.