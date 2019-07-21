UK navy heard in audio trying to thwart Iran ship seizure

A British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Friday is photographed in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Saturday, July 20, 2019. The chairman of Britain's House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee says military action to free the oil tanker seized by Iran would not be a good choice. Tom Tugendhat said Saturday it would be "extremely unwise" to seek a military solution to the escalating crisis, especially because the vessel has apparently been taken to a well-protected port. (Tasnim News Agency/via AP) less A British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Friday is photographed in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Saturday, July 20, 2019. The chairman of Britain's ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UK navy heard in audio trying to thwart Iran ship seizure 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In an audio recording released by a maritime security risk firm, a British naval officer can be heard saying that the transit of a British-flagged vessel through the Strait of Hormuz must not be impaired under international law, just before it is seized by Iranian forces.

The same recording has an Iranian naval officer telling the Stena Impero to change course, saying: "You obey, you will be safe."

The audio released Sunday by Dryad Global shows how the British navy was unable to prevent the ship's seizure by Iranian forces on Friday.

Iranian officials say the move came in response to Britain's role in seizing an Iranian supertanker loaded with some 2 million barrels of crude weeks earlier.

Friday's incident comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.