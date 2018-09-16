UK leader: Talk of leadership during Brexit 'irritating'

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Qatar's emir at 10 Downing Street in London. May has told the BBC in an interview scheduled for broadcast Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that she gets "irritated" by the debate over her leadership during Brexit negotiations. (Matt Dunham, Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May concedes that she gets "irritated" by the debate over her leadership during Brexit negotiations.

She told the BBC in an interview scheduled for broadcast Monday that she is concerned for the country's future, not her own, as talks about Britain's upcoming exit from the European Union continue.

May faces a split in her Conservative Party, with some influential figures preferring a more complete break with the EU than she is advocating. Roughly 50 hard-liners met Tuesday night to discuss her possible ouster.

She said the leadership talk can be distracting, adding that "I get a little bit irritated, but this debate is not about my future. This debate is about the future of the people of the U.K. and the future of the United Kingdom."