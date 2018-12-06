Turkish Cypriot police: 3 dead in flash flooding

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Police in the breakaway north of ethnically split Cyprus say the bodies of three people have been recovered from river beds at two different locations after flash floods are believed to have swept them away.

Turkish Cypriot news agency TAK quoted police as saying Thursday that authorities are looking for a car near the location where one body was found south of the town of Kyrenia. They fear three more people may have been passengers.

Torrential rains over the past four days have pounded the small, eastern Mediterranean island nation, causing flooding and some power blackouts.

Turkish Cypriot media reported that authorities have closed all schools for Thursday, with the weather service forecasting more rain.